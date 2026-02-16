Rasmus Hojlund: Man United loanee struggles for Napoli again

Manchester United had two players in loan action on Sunday.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Rasmus Hojlund

The Dane has been in good form over the last couple of matches, providing two goals and an assist.

Nonetheless, he found it hard to make an impression in his side’s 2-2 draw with AS Roma in the league. He played the entire 90 minutes of the game but only managed two shots on goal, both of which were blocked by the Roman defence.

Hojlund also did not complete any key passes or successful dribble attempts during the match.

He was also poor in his duels, winning just two of his seven ground contests.

The striker did slightly better in the air, coming out on top in two of his four aerial duels.

Hojlund will next face his former club Atalanta on Sunday in Serie A.

Rasmus Hojlund stats vs AS Roma

Stat Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.09 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.05 Total shots 2 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 2 Touches 28 Unsuccessful touches 3 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Was fouled 2 Possession lost 10 Total carrying distance 87.1 m Carries 8 Progressive carries 2 Total progression 21.3 m Progressive carrying distance 40.6 m Longest progressive carry 25.4 m Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 13/17 (76%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 10/14 (71%) Passes in own half (acc.) 3/3 (100%) Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Ground duels (won) 7 (2) Aerial duels (won) 4 (2) Fouls 2 Dribbled past 0

Hannah Blundell

The Manchester United Women defender played a key role in Everton’s 1-0 win over West Ham United.

She assisted the only goal of the game to give the Toffees a vital victory.

Honoka Hayashi bundled in Blundell’s low cross to make it three wins on the bounce for the Evertonians.

Blundell also made one tackle and one clearance in the match. The defender also came out on top in four of her seven ground duels.

She was excellent on the ball, completing 90% of her passes and creating one big chance in the match.

Blundell also showed off her passing range, connecting with an impressive six of her nine long ball attempts.

The full-back will next be in action for Everton on Sunday when they face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Featured image Maurizio Lagana via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social