Scott McTominay: Another homecoming twist on the cards

by Ayantan Chowdhury
Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay


Manchester United’s hunt for a midfielder has seen them linked with a surprise move for former Carrington graduate Scott McTominay.

The 29-year-old, who left United in 2024 after spending 22 years on the club’s books, has proven to be a revelation for Napoli.

The Scotsman guided the Gli Azzurri to the Serie A title last season, netting 13 times in all competitions and registering six assists.

His form saw him pick up the Serie A MVP award, and also be named as the world’s 18th best footballer in the Ballon d’Or race.

Mctominay’s form has attracted United

The Scotland international has not slowed down one bit, scoring 10 times already this season and also notching four assists.

Naturally, his form has attracted several suitors, including his former club. The Napoli ace appears to have unfinished business back in the Premier League.

However, as relayed by F365, that dream might not be realised so soon, with the Naples-based club close to agreeing a contract extension with the midfielder.

They have reportedly offered a new deal which is valid until 2030, with the option to add another year, which would see the former United star receive a wage rise.

New contract offer on the table

The defending Serie A champions have reportedly received lucrative offers from the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League, prompting them to take action.

“Talks are progressing well for Scott McTominay’s contract extension with Napoli. Offered a new deal until 2030 + option for 2031 and an increase in salary.

CompetitionAppsGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed CardsMinutes
Serie A2363101,938'
UEFA Champions League84100699'
Supercoppa Italiana20010180'
Italy Cup1000029'
TOTAL (25/26)34104202,846'

25/26 season stats via Transfermarkt

“McTominay has already received two important bids from Premier League and Saudi Clubs but his priority is staying.”

It seems the midfielder’s agent has played a blinder, drumming up interest in his client by name-dropping the 20-time English league champions, and forcing Napoli to offer him a lucrative new deal.

United need a defensive midfielder, not Scott Mctominay

The truth is United do not need Scott McTominay. What they are crying out for is a deep-lying playmaker to come in and replace Casemiro.

McTominay was extensively utilised in that position by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but it was a clear case of misprofiling as his time in Italy and his last season in Manchester have shown.

What the former academy graduate is best at is playing closer to goal so as to arrive late into the box to finish off chances, a position currently occupied by Bruno Fernandes. Hopefully, this latest update will end this saga for good.

Feature image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images

