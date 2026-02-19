Etta Eyong: Man United’s pursuit of Levante striker takes sharp twist

Manchester United have spent around €200 million on young strikers since 2023.

Erik ten Hag signed Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, and Ruben Amorim was handed Benjamin Sesko last summer. The former RB Leipzig man has shown signs of promise. However, United have already given up on Hojlund and Zirkzee, who are expected to depart at the end of the season.

Now, the Premier League giants have set their sights on another unproven but promising number nine.

Levante trying to sell Manchester United target Etta Eyong

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, United are among a host of clubs monitoring Etta Eyong.

The 22-year-old has taken La Liga by storm after leaving Villarreal for Levante in September of last year. The Cameroon international signed a four-year contract with the Valencian side, but plans are already underway to find a new destination for the unstoppable forward.

Known for his explosive pace and sharp movement in the final third, Eyong has already attracted a bid in excess of €30 million from CSKA Moscow.

It is claimed the Spanish outfit are pushing to sell their in-form striker to CSKA Moscow.

Despite being pressured to leave, Eyong has no desire to accept their proposal, as he prefers to stay in Europe and secure a more appealing move in the summer.

Karl Etta Eyong Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards LaLiga 22 6 3 - - Copa del Rey 1 - - - - Total 23 6 3 - -

Accordingly, Levante made a surprising decision to bench their talisman against Villarreal for their La Liga clash on Wednesday night.

Apart from United, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fulham and Everton are all keeping an eye on Eyong.

Manchester United interested in Liam Delap

Chelsea talent Liam Delap is another young striker on United’s radar. The Red Devils failed to convince Delap to leave Ipswich Town for a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the decision-makers at United still admire the Englishman, who has struggled to find his feet at Chelsea.

The London outfit are open to the possibility of parting ways with Delap in the summer, and United are “already informed” of his situation at Stamford Bridge.

Featured image Pedro Salado via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social