Jesse Lingard: Former Man United star closing in on shock new club

Former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard is close to joining a new club.

United career

The academy graduate made his debut in 2014, but he only became a regular in the team during the 2015–2016 season.

He scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final in 2016 and also found the net in the final of the League Cup in 2017.

Lingard went on to make 232 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals in total.

Post-United career

After enjoying a short yet sweet loan spell at West Ham United, Lingard left Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

He spent the 2022–2023 season at Nottingham Forest before moving to South Korea at the start of 2024.

Lingard played two seasons at FC Seoul, scoring 19 goals in 67 matches before departing at the end of his contract earlier this season.

The Carrington graduate has been linked with moves back to England, Spain, and even the Netherlands to work with Robin van Persie at Feyenoord.

Remo move

Another team has emerged on the scene, however, for the England international, with Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reporting that Remo are interested in the player.

The website reports that, “Remo is negotiating the signing of attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, formerly of Manchester United. According to information obtained by ge, the offer is on the table and progressing towards an agreement between the Pará club and the 33-year-old English player.”

The report adds that, “discussions have been ongoing for several weeks. In recent days, negotiations have progressed, with a good chance of the player signing a contract with the club for the remainder of the season.”

Remo currently sit 16th in the Brazilian league standings after three matches, having failed to win any of their opening games of the season.

Jesse Lingard career stats

Club Appearances Goals Assists Years Man United 232 35 21 2011-2022 Leicester City (loan) 5 0 0 2012-2013 Birmingham City (loan) 13 6 3 2013-2014 Brighton (loan) 17 4 3 2014 Derby County (loan) 15 2 1 2015 West Ham (loan) 16 9 5 2021 Nottingham Forest 20 2 2 2022-2023 FC Seoul 66 18 10 2024-2025

