Jesse Lingard: Former Man United star closing in on shock new club

written by Alex Browne
Former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard is close to joining a new club.

United career

The academy graduate made his debut in 2014, but he only became a regular in the team during the 2015–2016 season.

He scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final in 2016 and also found the net in the final of the League Cup in 2017.

Lingard went on to make 232 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals in total.

Post-United career

After enjoying a short yet sweet loan spell at West Ham United, Lingard left Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

He spent the 2022–2023 season at Nottingham Forest before moving to South Korea at the start of 2024.

Lingard played two seasons at FC Seoul, scoring 19 goals in 67 matches before departing at the end of his contract earlier this season.

The Carrington graduate has been linked with moves back to England, Spain, and even the Netherlands to work with Robin van Persie at Feyenoord.

Remo move

Another team has emerged on the scene, however, for the England international, with Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reporting that Remo are interested in the player.

The website reports that, “Remo is negotiating the signing of attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, formerly of Manchester United. According to information obtained by ge, the offer is on the table and progressing towards an agreement between the Pará club and the 33-year-old English player.”

The report adds that, “discussions have been ongoing for several weeks. In recent days, negotiations have progressed, with a good chance of the player signing a contract with the club for the remainder of the season.”

Remo currently sit 16th in the Brazilian league standings after three matches, having failed to win any of their opening games of the season.

Jesse Lingard career stats

ClubAppearancesGoalsAssistsYears
Man United23235212011-2022
Leicester City (loan)5002012-2013
Birmingham City (loan)13632013-2014
Brighton (loan)17432014
Derby County (loan)15212015
West Ham (loan)16952021
Nottingham Forest20222022-2023
FC Seoul6618102024-2025
online polls

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

