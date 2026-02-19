Home » Kobbie Mainoo: United ace’s influence under Carrick backed by stats

by Deepungsu Pandit
Kobbie Mainoo has earned a lifeline at Manchester United following Michael Carrick’s arrival and it is safe to say that he has seized the opportunity with both hands. The 20 year old was a peripheral figure in the first half of the campaign under former head coach Ruben Amorim, whose 3-4-3 system had no place for the highly rated young midfielder.

Mainoo managed just one start under the Portuguese head coach, which came in the EFL Cup defeat to League Two minnows Grimsby Town. All of the Englishman’s 12 appearances in the Premier League under Amorim were from the bench, with the player managing just 228 minutes of league football.

The situation drove him close to a departure from Old Trafford in January, before United lost patience with the Portuguese and removed him from the hot seat. Carrick was appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the season and Mainoo has played every minute of every game since.

Stats from the last five games now highlight how influential the young midfielder has been since being reinstated into the first team.

Creative resurgence under Carrick

According to the stats from Opta via United’s website , Mainoo features on the leaderboard in several metrics in the five games under Carrick. The Red Devils have four wins and a draw under the caretaker manager so far, and key to their rise has been a magnificent Mainoo pulling the strings from midfield.

The Englishman has registered two assists in those five games, setting up Matheus Cunha for the winner against Arsenal and teeing up Bryan Mbeumo from a well-worked corner against Tottenham Hotspur. Only Bruno Fernandes (4) has registered more during that period, while only Lisandro Martinez has clocked more minutes than Mainoo under Carrick.

The young midfielder has also created seven chances in the last five games, second behind the talismanic Fernandes (22) in the United team. Mainoo has also registered 255 successful passes and 78 successful passes into the final third, signifying his importance to Carrick’s set-up.

Successful Passes since January 17

RankPlayerSuccessful Passes
1Lisandro Martinez315
2Kobbie Mainoo255
3Bruno Fernandes225
4Casemiro203
5Harry Maguire192

Successful Passes in Final Third since January 17

RankPlayerSuccessful Passes in Final Third
1Bruno Fernandes107
2Kobbie Mainoo78
3Casemiro59
4Amad58
4Luke Shaw58

While Mainoo is fast emerging as a creative force in the team, he has not shied away from the dirty work either.

Defensive improvement adds new dimension

Mainoo was always a class act with the ball at his feet, but he has now added defensive solidity to his game, which has further elevated his performances. The Englishman has won back possession 13 times in the middle third of the pitch and five times in the final third, the most in the team since 17 January, Carrick’s first game in charge.

Only Martinez (23) has won the ball more times across the pitch than Mainoo (22) during that period. Meanwhile, the Englishman has also been tenacious since returning to the starting XI, as evidenced by his work rate on the pitch.

Only Casemiro has registered more tackles than the young midfielder under Carrick, while only Fernandes has applied more high presses.

Most Tackles Since January 17

RankPlayerTackles
1Casemiro12
2Kobbie Mainoo10
3Matheus Cunha9
3Diogo Dalot9
3Luke Shaw9

Most High Presses Since January 17

RankPlayerHigh Pressures Applied
1Bruno Fernandes300
2Kobbie Mainoo263
3Bryan Mbeumo244
4Casemiro232
5Amad168

Even in the disappointing defeat to West Ham United, which brought Carrick’s winning start to an end, Mainoo managed to shine and is fast becoming indispensable to United once again.

Final Thoughts

Mainoo’s contract expires in 2027 and United should make his renewal a top priority this year. While his future was subject to speculation under Amorim, a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Red Devils are all set to offer the youngster a new and improved contract.

Featured image James Fearn via Getty Images

