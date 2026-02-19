Leon Goretzka: Fabrizio Romano sets record straight on Man United transfer speculation



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared an update after claims that Manchester United have held talks over a potential summer swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Midfield hunt

Having spent most of last summer’s transfer budget on bolstering the attacking department, United are expected to prioritise other areas of the pitch in the upcoming window.

Midfield in particular is an area of urgent concern, especially considering that Casemiro will leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

There is also uncertainty over the future of Manuel Ugarte, who has so far struggled to have an impact at Old Trafford. Some midfielders who continue to be strongly linked with a move to the club are Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) and Carlos Baleba (Brighton and Hove Albion).

There have also been rumours that Goretzka is on United’s radar.

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier this month indicated that United had opened talks with Goretzka. The report stated that United had been given encouragement that Goretzka is open to trying a new experience away from Germany.

The 31-year-old has been a mainstay at Bayern Munich over the years but his time with the Bundesliga champions is coming to an end, with the player in the final months of his contract.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that there is a lot of interest in Goretzka.

The Italian journalist however poured cold water on claims that negotiations have been held with United regarding a transfer.

Romano shares Goretzka update

Romano said, “A great player, Leon Goretzka will leave Bayern as a free agent.”

“We are starting to have several rumours around Goretzka and I am sure there is going to be plenty more because he is one of the most interesting free agents.”

“In Italy, there are some clubs interested. Napoli, there were links with Milan as well. In Germany, some clubs would like to try for Goretzka, but my understanding is Goretzka’s priority would be to explore a move abroad in the summer.”

Romano added, “From the Premier League, some calls took place. I can guarantee, Goretzka has not agreed anything with Manchester United.”

“So nothing is pre-agreed or signed between Goretzka and Man United. Let’s see what United decide to do with midfielders.”

Goretzka has won six Bundesliga titles, the Champions League, two DFB-Pokal trophies, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Featured image Stuart Franklin via Getty Images

