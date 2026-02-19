Man United roll out classy plan to shield fans from harsh Premier League decision



Manchester United have unveiled a thoughtful initiative to assist fans ahead of the meeting with Bournemouth later next month.

Fixture headache

Due to their absence from Europe and broadcasting demands, United have been hit hard by Premier League fixture changes this season.

Compounding matters, United’s absence from cup competitions means that between February 9 and April 10, they have played on a Saturday or Sunday in just two of eight weekends, which has become a familiar scenario this season.

United played only a single home game on a weekend during the 12 weeks between October 5 and Christmas Day.

For supporters, it has been a relentless logistical nightmare, and they have made their displeasure known. In response, United are believed to have taken the matter to the Premier League.

United’s clash against Bournemouth represents the latest game to be moved to a time that is potentially problematic for fans.

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, United have devised a plan to help supporters who will be making the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Classy act

Whitwell reveals, “Manchester United will provide free return coach transport for fans from Manchester to Bournemouth for the upcoming Premier League game on the south coast.”

“Transport costs are typically higher on weekdays, and there are no public transport options available to take fans back north after the game for what is United’s furthest away league game of the season.”

Whitwell notes that fans who will successfully secure away tickets will be sent details of how to book the free travel. Different coach options will be on offer.

The report adds, “United have been in talks internally to sanction the free travel since the fixture was announced last month. A coach from Manchester to Bournemouth would usually cost around £50, with train travel more expensive. A lot of United’s disabled fans, including multiple wheelchair users, are regulars on the club’s coaches.”

It’s understood that United’s Director of Fan Engagement Rick McGagh worked with representatives from the Fan Forum and Fan Advisory Board to get the plan over the line.

Meanwhile, United return to action on Monday, February 23, when they face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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