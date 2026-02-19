Home » Phallon Tullis-Joyce: United keeper sends bullish message to rest of Europe

Phallon Tullis-Joyce: United keeper sends bullish message to rest of Europe

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United Women have been in fantastic form lately, winning seven consecutive matches.

Marc Skinner’s side impressed with a 3-0 away win over Atlético Madrid in Spain last Thursday.

One of the team’s top performers this season has been American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, and she kept another clean sheet last time out in the Champions League.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, she revealed the mentality of the team ahead of the match.

Mentality

When asked about how the European campaign has gone so far, she replied, “yeah, it’s going great for us so far. I smiled a little bit when you mentioned people underestimating us — that might ruffle a few feathers in the locker room.”

She paid further compliments to the team Skinner has built by stating, “we have a complete wealth of diversity and variety in our squad. Different players can step up in any game against any opponent. We’re taking nothing for granted in this next match.”

Tullis-Joyce claimed she was very proud of the team to date and assured fans that they would give it their all to make it to the quarter-final stage.

Vinicius Junior racism issue

United’s keeper also spoke out on the desperately sad news of Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior being allegedly racially abused during the Spanish club’s game with SL Benfica.

She explained, “you’re also asking the daughter of a black woman, so I’ve been adjacent to the experience of a black woman in society. None of this is a surprise to me.”

Tullis-Joyce added that the situation was “shameful” and that she is working with United’s ‘All Red, All Equal’ campaign to ensure the club is doing everything it can to combat the problem.

Preparation for next match

She was then asked to comment if a clean sheet in the last leg gives her confidence for this match, and she retorted, “I approach each game separately. It doesn’t matter what happened in the past — this is the next game.”

Finally, she revealed her great pride in representing this team and stated, “it’s really special to be a player for the Manchester United women’s team. Being part of the continued history of this club is something I hold very precious. I love giving everything I can for the squad, and I know the girls do too. To continue walking that trailblazing path is really special. I like being part of that.”

Phallon Tullis-Joyce season stats

Total Matches playedLeagueEuropeDomestic cup
271593

Source: Wikipedia

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Maya Le Tissier and Jess Park: Man United...

Marc Skinner confirms devastating Anna Sandberg injury blow...

Millie Turner: United Women star reveals secret behind...

Marc Skinner: United Women manager pinpoints trait he...

Marc Skinner: United boss gives honest thoughts on...

Melvine Malard: Man United Women hero showers praise...

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.