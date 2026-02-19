Phallon Tullis-Joyce: United keeper sends bullish message to rest of Europe

Manchester United Women have been in fantastic form lately, winning seven consecutive matches.

Marc Skinner’s side impressed with a 3-0 away win over Atlético Madrid in Spain last Thursday.

One of the team’s top performers this season has been American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, and she kept another clean sheet last time out in the Champions League.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, she revealed the mentality of the team ahead of the match.

Mentality

When asked about how the European campaign has gone so far, she replied, “yeah, it’s going great for us so far. I smiled a little bit when you mentioned people underestimating us — that might ruffle a few feathers in the locker room.”

She paid further compliments to the team Skinner has built by stating, “we have a complete wealth of diversity and variety in our squad. Different players can step up in any game against any opponent. We’re taking nothing for granted in this next match.”

Tullis-Joyce claimed she was very proud of the team to date and assured fans that they would give it their all to make it to the quarter-final stage.

Vinicius Junior racism issue

United’s keeper also spoke out on the desperately sad news of Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior being allegedly racially abused during the Spanish club’s game with SL Benfica.

She explained, “you’re also asking the daughter of a black woman, so I’ve been adjacent to the experience of a black woman in society. None of this is a surprise to me.”

Tullis-Joyce added that the situation was “shameful” and that she is working with United’s ‘All Red, All Equal’ campaign to ensure the club is doing everything it can to combat the problem.

Preparation for next match

She was then asked to comment if a clean sheet in the last leg gives her confidence for this match, and she retorted, “I approach each game separately. It doesn’t matter what happened in the past — this is the next game.”

Finally, she revealed her great pride in representing this team and stated, “it’s really special to be a player for the Manchester United women’s team. Being part of the continued history of this club is something I hold very precious. I love giving everything I can for the squad, and I know the girls do too. To continue walking that trailblazing path is really special. I like being part of that.”

Phallon Tullis-Joyce season stats

Total Matches played League Europe Domestic cup 27 15 9 3

