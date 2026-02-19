Postecoglou hands Michael Carrick the perfect blueprint to make Man United job his own



At the start of the year, Manchester United opted to part ways with head coach Ruben Amorim. Apparently, Ineos finally accepted what had become obvious: the Portuguese tactician had failed to improve the team.

Determined not to make a rash decision about Amorim’s permanent replacement, the Red Devils chose the caretaker route.

Michael Carrick was brought back to steady the ship, holding fort until a permanent head coach is appointed in the summer.

Initially, it was difficult to imagine Carrick ever making the job his own. Yet five games in, with four wins and a draw, he is emerging as a serious contender for the permanent role.

Winning matches and improving performances have led many to feel the former midfielder should be handed the job.

However, while results strengthen his case, the United role is more than wins and losses. Ange Postecoglou perfectly explains what it truly takes to be United’s head coach.

Postecoglou on the United job

Speaking on The Overlap as per ESPN, the 2025 Europa League winner said:

“That is the hardest job in world football as far as I’m concerned, because the scrutiny that the club has and the spotlight it’s under consistently.

“It’s going to take a unique individual to be able to overcome all those things or a real discipline to say that we’re going to say we are going to go down this path for a certain number of years.”

He then advised United fans to be patient with whoever takes the reins, adding:

“It is unlikely there is going to be a quick fix. It is going to take a person, as much a manager, who can handle the 100 press conferences every year, winning 10 games and losing one and being torn apart for losing that one.

“History being a constant companion to everything you do. It has to be a person who accepts all that and be strong enough as an individual to say I will do it, but I will do it my way.”

Carrick ticking every box

So far, Carrick has shown he can handle the pressure. He possesses all the qualities to become United’s next head coach.

The team’s performances under him strengthen his case, and he is further aided by the fact that other top candidates appear to be out of the running.

The other top candidates and where they stand

Thomas Tuchel has extended his contract as England’s head coach.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to commit to the Brazil national team.

Roberto De Zerbi is heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Those three would have posed a massive threat to Carrick’s chances of making the United job his own. Now, he has a clearer path to seize it.

He must just be ready not only to deliver results week in, week out, but also to withstand the relentless scrutiny that comes with the United hot seat. If he continues to tick every box, the caretaker may well become the permanent man.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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