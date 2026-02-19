Home » Sam Allardyce strongly opposes Paul Scholes’ Cuti Romero to Man United claim

by Derick Kinoti
Former Premier League and England manager Sam Allardyce has vehemently disagreed with Paul Scholes’ recent assertion that Tottenham Hotspur defender Cuti Romero would be a success at Manchester United.

Scholes’ Romero demand

Earlier this month, United interim head coach Michael Carrick guided the club to a sensational 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes were enough to secure United all three points, but the team’s job was made a little bit easier by Romero’s sending off during the opening 45 minutes.

The Argentina international was given his marching orders for a reckless challenge on Casemiro, which left the Brazilian midfielder on the floor writhing in pain. Romero’s red card came off the back of a public statement, in which he questioned the Tottenham hierarchy’s ambitions.

He has repeatedly criticised what he perceives as the North London side’s mediocrity, fuelling strong speculation that he will consider his future at the end of the campaign.

Speaking after the win over Tottenham, Scholes said that he would love United to sign Romero. The United legend insisted that he loves Romero’s character.

However, Allardyce has argued that such a transfer would be “too risky”, noting that Harry Maguire is a far more reliable figure.

Allardyce opposes Scholes’ view

Appearing on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce was asked whether he would take Romero over Maguire.

Allardyce answered, “Well, too risky. Too risky. Honestly, too risky.”

“He doesn’t… Listen, if you’re a centre-half, your first priority, in respect to what Paul says, and I respect his opinion, is a defender.”

“And how good are you at defending? Not how good are you at playing with the ball?”

On Romero’s ball-playing ability, Allardyce explained, “That’s only an added bonus. Well, it’s, well, people are looking for that more than looking at how good they are as defenders, which is a big problem at academy level.”

“You’ve got all these 30 little coaches going around saying, ‘Can he play out from the back? Can he defend?’ Like full-backs.”

United are next in action on Monday when they go away to Everton.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

