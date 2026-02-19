Sekou Kone: Man United fans back youngster despite nightmare start to loan

Manchester United, as in every season, have numerous players out on loan this year.

Some players have remained at the same club all season, while others began their senior journey this January. As a result, The Peoples Person asked its readers to vote on who they think will be the most successful January loanee.

Sekou Kone

35% of readers feel that Sekou Kone will perform the best on loan for the remainder of the season.

It has not been the best of starts, though, as he has only played a 10-minute cameo for FC Lausanne-Sport and was disappointingly left out of their Conference League squad. Nonetheless, fans feel the exciting midfield talent will eventually prove his worth to the Swiss club.

Harry Amass

23% of readers felt that Harry Amass would succeed the most at Norwich City.

This was logical, as Amass was incredibly successful at Sheffield Wednesday but was recalled and sent out to Norwich City last month. Sadly, he picked up a serious injury in training with the Canaries, and it appears that he will return to Carrington for treatment.

Toby Collyer

After breaking through into the first team last season, like Amass, Collyer was sent on loan in the summer.

A mixture of injury and an inability to break into the first team resulted in his loan to West Bromwich Albion being cut short. He subsequently joined Hull City in January, and 12% of fans feel he will have the best loan.

Sadly, he has also picked up an injury but, luckily, it is not as serious as Amass’s and he will likely return to action in a few weeks.

Gabriele Biancheri

The sharp-shooting academy striker was given his first senior opportunity by Rotherham United in January when he sealed a move to the League One club.

11% of readers feel that the young striker will have the best end to the season, and he has so far played one game in League One.

James Scanlon

Surprisingly, only 8% of fans feel that the Gibraltar international will have the best loan.

He has already scored his first senior goal for Swindon Town and also has over 20 matches of international experience, proving he can mix it at senior level.

Jacob Devaney

7% of supporters felt that the young Irishman would be the cream of the crop regarding January loans.

Devaney has started very well for St Mirren and, like Scanlon, has already scored his first senior club goal for the Scottish Premiership side.

Finally, just 4% of fans believe Ethan Wheatley will have the best loan. On the one hand, he has more experience, having already played senior football for Walsall and Northampton over recent months.

He made the switch to Bradford City in January, but he was hardly prolific on his previous loans, so perhaps fans are wary to back the 20-year-old on this occasion.

Sekou Koné signing for Man United, posted on Instagram

