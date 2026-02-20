Alfie Walker makes controversial cross-Pennines move from United to Leeds



Manchester United’s academy prospect Alfie Walker has officially announced his departure from the club.

The 16-year-old will leave the club this summer, having been in the academy for nine years.

Walker is a youth international for Wales, most recently providing an assist for Wales Under-17s in their European qualifiers against Liechtenstein.

Social Media announcement

He took to Instagram with the announcement, saying, “after 9 years at the club, this season will be my last. I would like to thank all the staff and players who have helped me get to where I am today. I have made some great memories and friends, but I am excited for my next chapter and a new challenge.”

Walker has a long history at the club; his father is an employee of Manchester United as the Head of Old Trafford Stadium Tours and Museum.

The youngster is set to join rivals Leeds United, having impressed on a recent trial with the Yorkshire club to earn scholarship terms ahead of next season.

Walker featured for Leeds Under-16s at the weekend and impressed with a goal in a 5-2 win over Liverpool.

A versatile player, Walker is comfortable in the centre of midfield and also as a right-back.

It is the latter position where he has mainly featured for United, including strong performances in United’s Under-16s tour of Hong Kong last summer.

Other academy movement

The academy graduate will join up with Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher, who recently made the same move.

A Serbian Under-19s international, Ibrovic-Fletcher completed a move to Leeds last month, where he similarly scored on his debut in a 3-2 win over Derby.

As the summer approaches, further movement is expected in the academy, with new signings to come in and further departures for those who have not been offered scholarship terms.

One such exit could involve fellow Under-16 Louis Kibbalya, who has recently trialled with Blackburn Rovers.

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