Marc Skinner reaches special milestone as Man United boss in 2-0 win vs. Atletico Madrid



Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner achieved a special feat as he led his side to a dominant 2-0 victory against Atletico Madrid.

United cruise to win

United booked their spot in the quarter-final of the Champions League as they beat Atletico 2-0 in the return leg on Thursday and 5-0 on aggregate.

The Reds entered the tie with a commanding 3-0 lead, needing only to see the job through, and that is precisely what they did.

Goals from Julia Zigiotti Olme and Jess Park secured the win and sent United into the final eight, where they will face Bayern Munich. It will be United’s first appearance in a quarter-final, but the occasion was also personally significant for Skinner, who reached a personal milestone.

Skinner achievement

United’s triumph in the return fixture vs. Atletico marked Skinner’s 100th victory since he was appointed United boss in July 2021.

The century of victories came in his 156th match in charge of the team, meaning he boasts an impressive win rate of 64 per cent over the course of nearly five years.

As United point out, most of Skinner’s success has come in the Women’s Super League, where he has led United to 63 wins in 104 games. Skinner’s best WSL season was 2022/23, when United finished in second place.

At present, United are also in second place with 34 points, eight adrift of table leaders Manchester City and just one above reigning champions Chelsea in third.

15 of Skinner’s 100 wins have been registered in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup, a competition he clinched in 2024 after beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 at Wembley.

A second trophy could follow this term, with United poised to face Chelsea at Ashton Gate on 15 March in the Subway Women’s League Cup final. Skinner has won 13 games in this competition. The remainder of his wins (nine) have come in the Champions League.

Skinner’s wins break down as 53 at home, 44 away, and three at neutral venues.

He will undoubtedly be hoping to make it 101 wins on Sunday when United go away to Chelsea in an Adobe Women’s FA Cup meeting.

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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