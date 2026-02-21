Rene Meulensteen explains why United should sign Jorrel Hato from Chelsea

Manchester United’s summer business is set to bring significant changes at Old Trafford, with INEOS aiming to equip the next permanent manager with the resources needed to mount a challenge for the Premier League title.

Whether Michael Carrick secures the permanent role after his interim spell remains to be seen, but it promises to be an exciting summer at the club.

Naturally, the rumour mill will go into overdrive in the coming months, with a multitude of players being linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Chelsea defender on the list?

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has introduced a surprise name into the mix: Chelsea defender Jorrel Hato. As reported by Metro, Meulensteen believes the former Ajax player might be seeking an exit from Stamford Bridge after a discouraging maiden season in West London.

“It is a disappointing move for Jorrel Hato because he was absolutely outstanding for Ajax at the time.

“It doesn’t help his career, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he is looking for a loan move or another challenge elsewhere,” said Meulensteen.

The Dutchman then said his fellow countryman would be a great fit at United, referencing his versatility and potential as huge selling points for any Premier League club.

“If I were any Premier League team, including Manchester United, and he were available or became available, I would definitely be looking at him because he is still very young, and there is a lot of potential to unlock.

“He is also versatile, he can play left-back, centre-back, or as a number six. He is technically very, very good,” he said.

Midfield the priority

The 19-year-old certainly has potential, having become the youngest ever captain of Ajax before his £37 million move to the English top flight last summer.

Meulensteen’s recommendation to potentially use Hato as a number six could be crucial to United’s interest in the youngster, given the necessity to improve their options in the middle of the park.

Finding a suitable replacement for Casemiro is arguably the highest priority this summer in terms of the playing squad, and Hato could be one to keep an eye on.

The two clubs are also no strangers to doing business, with Alejandro Garnacho‘s move the other way at the end of last season being the most recent transfer between the Premier League rivals.

Additionally, Chelsea’s incredibly high turnover of players would probably leave them open to talks should United make an approach.

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