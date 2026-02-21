Sesko pushing for United start as Carrick faces big Everton decision



Unbeaten after five games in charge, interim manager Michael Carrick takes his Manchester United side to Liverpool on Monday night to face David Moyes’ Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Carrick had suggested at a previous press conference that Mason Mount would be fit for this one, but in the presser on Friday he suggested that the England man would need a little more time.

He also confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt is still unavailable and, although there have been reports that Patrick Dorgu is making good progress, he too is unavailable for Monday’s game.

So far, Carrick has made minimal changes to his starting XIs, although there is a loud knock on the door coming from big Slovenian striker Ben Sesko, who has scored five in his last six outings at a phenomenal average of a goal every 42 minutes.

Defence

An unchanged defence is expected, with Senne Lammens in goal and a back four of Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Nous Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are all available should there be any need for a change. The Frenchman had his first minutes under Carrick against West Ham after substituting Maguire in the 68th minute and put in an excellent cameo performance.

Midfield and Attack

The holding midfield pair of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo has been on fire lately, and the pair will surely start again on Monday. Ahead of them, Bruno Fernandes will play in the number 10 position.

That brings us to the big question – will Sesko start?

It could all come down to the tactical plan for the game. Amad, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have all been playing well, but if one were to be sacrificed it would probably be the Brazilian, with Mbeumo switching to the left flank to make way for the 22-year-old striker.

However, it is perhaps more likely that “Big Ben” will be asked to do his work from the bench again as the boss names an unchanged side.

Josh Zirkzee is also an option, but it seems very unlikely he will start as his future at the club remains shrouded in doubt.

Final Thoughts

Carrick will be very tempted to introduce Sesko

Nobody returning from injury

Defence and midfield unchanged.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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