Benjamin Sesko: Carrick made a selection error, but got it right in the end



Manchester United’s unbeaten run under Michael Carrick continued as they came away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium with a 1-0 win over Everton on Monday night.

It was not the best of performances from the Red Devils, with the players looking rusty after such a long gap.

Their passing radar was off for the most part, and they looked laboured when pressing. The hosts were relentless at times, but also lacked quality in forward areas.

What will please the caretaker head coach is that United got the job done despite not playing well, a trait that the club was known for under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sesko call was surprising

The three-time Champions League winners now have three clean sheets under Carrick, a stark improvement from the time under Ruben Amorim, when the team leaked goals.

Carrick has mostly got his selection calls spot on, but question marks were raised when Benjamin Sesko was kept on the bench despite his stunning form of late.

As a result, United lacked a focal presence up top, and most long balls were recycled by the Toffees as Bryan Mbeumo was hardly a match aerially.

Carrick did make amends in the 58th minute, subbing off Amad for the Slovenian, who did not take long to make his mark.

A brilliant long ball from Matheus Cunha found Bryan Mbeumo out wide, who passed it into the path of Sesko, who finished with aplomb.

Super sub Sesko on fire

The super-sub now has five goals in seven games, and it will be interesting to see how long Carrick can deny him a start.

The 20-time English league champions are three points clear off Chelsea, and only three behind Aston Villa.

Who knows? If United can carry on this stunning form, a third-placed finish is not out of the question!

They welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford next Sunday.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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