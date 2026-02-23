Everton 0-1 Man United: Match Report

Manchester United made the short trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton on Monday night.

It was the Red Devils’ first ever visit to the new-build arena, which opened earlier this season.

First half

There was a brief scare in the opening seconds for United when Senne Lammens’ clearance was closed down by the Everton striker, but fortunately the ball went out for a goal kick.

United responded well, and almost took the lead after Bryan Mbeumo’s cross was cut out before it reached Diogo Dalot. After a bit of ping-pong in the box, Amad had a strike on goal, but Jordan Pickford was equal to it and pulled off a fine save to keep the scores level.

Diogo Dalot was next to test Pickford when he broke free down the right wing, but his cross was well parried by the England number one.

The away side were regularly winning the ball high up the pitch but struggled to create any real danger. A lovely move in and around the box resulted in Luke Shaw firing a shot at goal, but it was well blocked by the Toffees’ defence.

United won a free kick out wide and, whilst Fernandes’ cross was easily cleared, Dalot fired a fierce drive towards goal that fizzed just wide for the best chance of the half. It was the visitors who had another half-chance after 35 minutes when Bryan Mbeumo unleashed an effort from distance, but it rolled harmlessly wide of the left-hand post.

The home side had their first effort on goal after 39 minutes when United academy graduate James Garner unleashed a long-distance free kick, but Lammens did well to hold onto it in wet and windy conditions. Just before half-time, Fernandes had an effort from distance, but it went well over the bar.

The referee blew for half-time with both sides looking sloppy, and Michael Carrick will have had much to say to his team during the break.

Second half

Everton started the second half on the front foot, and Harrison Armstrong tested Lammens with a low drive, but the Belgian held on well. United had their first chance of the half when Mainoo’s cross sat up well for Mbeumo, but he volleyed the ball high and wide from a tight angle when he probably should have done better.

On 57 minutes, Carrick brought on Benjamin Sesko to try to create more attacking presence in the Everton box. The Toffees turned up the pressure a little, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had a shot that was deflected wide for a corner.

United struggled to pose any real threat to the Everton goal, but Cunha launched a counter-attack and just as soon as he was about to play in Sesko, he slipped and lost the ball. This was a fitting summary of United’s attack up to that point.

Fortunately, the Red Devils invested heavily in their attack in the summer, and all three recruits were involved in the opening goal.

Cunha played an incredible cross-field ball for Mbeumo to chase. The Cameroonian won the ball, held it up well, and released Sesko, who tucked the ball into the net to hit Everton on the counter.

Everton piled on the pressure with numerous corner kicks in a row, but Idrissa Gueye flashed a shot from outside the box wide.

Michael Keane almost punished his former side when he smashed a long range effort at Lammens, but the Belgian was equal to it and tipped the ball over the crossbar.

The Red Devils continued to see off the threat of Everton’s corners and the clock ticked past the 90 minute mark.

United struck on the counter and Dalot played in Sesko but he failed to beat Pickford to kill the match off.

Tyrique George responded with a rasping drive that was well held by Lammens once more in the United goal.

United saw out the victory and it was Carrick’s fifth win in six matches as United took a big step towards European qualification next season.

Starting XI: Lammens, Shaw, Yoro, Maguire, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Cunha, Fernandes, Amad, Mbeumo

Subs: Sesko, Mazraoui, Heaven

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social