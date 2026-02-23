Mighty Maguire was the perfect answer to Everton’s aerial onslaught

Manchester United came out on top in a combative clash with Everton.
Michael Carrick’s side got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Benjamin Sesko again coming off the bench to score a crucial goal.
It was another huge cameo from the summer signing, but at the other end there was a lot of work for United to do as Everton mounted a siege on Senne Lammens’ goal.
Maguire magnificent
After a drab first half from both teams the hosts settled into a physical approach, pumping ten corners into the box and crowding the six yard box.
Lammens was fantastic but was well protected by a robust backline fearlessly led by a towering Harry Maguire.
The Englishman rose to the challenge of rebuffing Everton’s tactic and made a match-leading ten clearances, more than double the amount managed by any of his team-mates.
In an illustration of the pattern of the game he did not make a single block, interception or tackle.
Battling performance
Unsurprisingly Maguire was involved in a lot of duels, contesting 12 – only Casemiro attempted more.
The centre-back came out on top nine times, winning two of the three ground duels he contested and seven of nine in the air.
The 32-year-old is often a goal threat for the Red Devils but was not given the opportunity tonight.
On the ball, only Matheus Cunha had a lower passing success rate than Maguire, whose game was more utilitarian than creative.
He found his man with 43 of 55 attempted passes for a success rate of 78%, and only managed two accurate long balls from 11.
Harry Maguire vs. Everton
|Player
|Harry Maguire
|Goals
|0
|Assists
|0
|Expected assists (xA)
|0
|Def. contributions
|10
|Tackles (won)
|0 (0)
|Interceptions
|0
|Clearances
|10
|Blocked shots
|0
|Recoveries
|6
|Ground duels (won)
|3 (2)
|Aerial duels (won)
|9 (7)
|Dribbled past
|1
|Key passes
|0
|Crosses (accurate)
|0 (0)
|Accurate passes
|43/55 (78%)
|Passes in opposition half (acc.)
|13/21 (62%)
|Passes in own half (acc.)
|30/34 (88%)
|Long balls (accurate)
|2/11 (18%)
|Touches
|70
|Dribbles (successful)
|0 (0)
|Was fouled
|2
|Possession lost
|12
|Total carrying distance
|197.9 m
|Carries
|16
|Progressive carries
|3
|Total progression
|129.9 m
|Progressive carrying distance
|95.5 m
|Longest progressive carry
|34.9 m
|Total shots
|0
|Shots on target
|0
|Shots blocked
|0
It may not have been his most virtuosic showing, but his ultimate job is defending the goal and tonight nobody did a better job of it than Maguire.
