Mighty Maguire was the perfect answer to Everton’s aerial onslaught

Manchester United came out on top in a combative clash with Everton.

Michael Carrick’s side got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Benjamin Sesko again coming off the bench to score a crucial goal.

It was another huge cameo from the summer signing, but at the other end there was a lot of work for United to do as Everton mounted a siege on Senne Lammens’ goal.

Maguire magnificent

After a drab first half from both teams the hosts settled into a physical approach, pumping ten corners into the box and crowding the six yard box.

Lammens was fantastic but was well protected by a robust backline fearlessly led by a towering Harry Maguire.

The Englishman rose to the challenge of rebuffing Everton’s tactic and made a match-leading ten clearances, more than double the amount managed by any of his team-mates.

In an illustration of the pattern of the game he did not make a single block, interception or tackle.

Battling performance

Unsurprisingly Maguire was involved in a lot of duels, contesting 12 – only Casemiro attempted more.

The centre-back came out on top nine times, winning two of the three ground duels he contested and seven of nine in the air.

The 32-year-old is often a goal threat for the Red Devils but was not given the opportunity tonight.

On the ball, only Matheus Cunha had a lower passing success rate than Maguire, whose game was more utilitarian than creative.

He found his man with 43 of 55 attempted passes for a success rate of 78%, and only managed two accurate long balls from 11.

Harry Maguire vs. Everton

Player Harry Maguire Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0 Def. contributions 10 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 10 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 6 Ground duels (won) 3 (2) Aerial duels (won) 9 (7) Dribbled past 1 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 43/55 (78%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 13/21 (62%) Passes in own half (acc.) 30/34 (88%) Long balls (accurate) 2/11 (18%) Touches 70 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Was fouled 2 Possession lost 12 Total carrying distance 197.9 m Carries 16 Progressive carries 3 Total progression 129.9 m Progressive carrying distance 95.5 m Longest progressive carry 34.9 m Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

It may not have been his most virtuosic showing, but his ultimate job is defending the goal and tonight nobody did a better job of it than Maguire.

Stats taken from sofascore.

