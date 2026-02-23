Home » Mighty Maguire was the perfect answer to Everton’s aerial onslaught

Mighty Maguire was the perfect answer to Everton’s aerial onslaught

by Joe Ponting
Manchester United came out on top in a combative clash with Everton.

Michael Carrick’s side got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Benjamin Sesko again coming off the bench to score a crucial goal.

It was another huge cameo from the summer signing, but at the other end there was a lot of work for United to do as Everton mounted a siege on Senne Lammens’ goal.

Maguire magnificent

After a drab first half from both teams the hosts settled into a physical approach, pumping ten corners into the box and crowding the six yard box.

Lammens was fantastic but was well protected by a robust backline fearlessly led by a towering Harry Maguire.

The Englishman rose to the challenge of rebuffing Everton’s tactic and made a match-leading ten clearances, more than double the amount managed by any of his team-mates.

In an illustration of the pattern of the game he did not make a single block, interception or tackle.

Battling performance

Unsurprisingly Maguire was involved in a lot of duels, contesting 12 – only Casemiro attempted more.

The centre-back came out on top nine times, winning two of the three ground duels he contested and seven of nine in the air.

The 32-year-old is often a goal threat for the Red Devils but was not given the opportunity tonight.

On the ball, only Matheus Cunha had a lower passing success rate than Maguire, whose game was more utilitarian than creative.

He found his man with 43 of 55 attempted passes for a success rate of 78%, and only managed two accurate long balls from 11.

Harry Maguire vs. Everton

PlayerHarry Maguire
Goals0
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0
Def. contributions10
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances10
Blocked shots0
Recoveries6
Ground duels (won)3 (2)
Aerial duels (won)9 (7)
Dribbled past1
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes43/55 (78%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)13/21 (62%)
Passes in own half (acc.)30/34 (88%)
Long balls (accurate)2/11 (18%)
Touches70
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Was fouled2
Possession lost12
Total carrying distance197.9 m
Carries16
Progressive carries3
Total progression129.9 m
Progressive carrying distance95.5 m
Longest progressive carry34.9 m
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

It may not have been his most virtuosic showing, but his ultimate job is defending the goal and tonight nobody did a better job of it than Maguire.

Stats taken from sofascore.

