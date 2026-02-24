Picture: Kobbie Mainoo aims dig at Everton’s dark arts with cheeky social media post



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo couldn’t resist a playful dig at Everton’s tactics, as he fired a subtle post-match social media jab.

United beat Everton

United made it six unbeaten games under Michael Carrick as they secured a 1-0 win over Everton on Monday evening at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Substitute Benjamin Sesko scored the only goal of the contest to bag all three points for his side.

It was far from a straightforward affair for United, who had to dig deep against a stubborn Everton side intent on making the game as scrappy and frenetic as possible.

In the closing stages, a desperate Everton side turned to the dark arts. From a flurry of corners, they swarmed United goalkeeper Senne Lammens in an attempt to unsettle him. They packed the penalty area, hoping to force an equaliser through sheer chaos.

But Lammens was equal to the task and had an answer for everything the Toffees threw at him. Despite the mayhem that surrounded him, the Belgian still managed to claim the ball, either gathering it under his spell or punching it far away from the danger area.

Lammens’ heroics got United over the line. In his post-match media obligations, David Moyes acknowledged that Lammens was the best player on the pitch. The shot-stopper also drew plaudits from Michael Carrick and his football idol, Edwin van der Sar.

Lammens himself took issue with Everton’s tactics. He explained that while he handled it brilliantly, it does not bode very well for the sport moving forward.

Mainoo is seemingly in agreement with his teammate if his social media posts on Tuesday morning are anything to go by.

Mainoo’s cheeky dig

Mainoo, who produced another masterclass in the middle of the pack, shared two images with his followers.

The first was a picture of the Everton players swarming Lammens as the corner came in.

The next image featured wrestlers, apparently likening the on-field ruckus to a WWE Royal Rumble. The post was reshared on various social media platforms, with United players seeing the funny side of it.

Kobbie Mainoo on Instagram. 🚨⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xDxaCjEBsq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 24, 2026

United are next in action on Sunday when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

