Van der Sar directly tells Lammens exactly what he thought about his Everton display



Iconic Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar directly spoke to Senne Lammens after the Everton game and informed him what he thought about his performance.

Imperious Lammens

Lammens produced a man-of-the-match performance as United got back to winning ways in their 1-0 triumph over Everton on Monday evening.

United remain unbeaten under Michael Carrick but their winning streak had been halted by West Ham in their previous outing following a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium. With Chelsea and Aston Villa dropping points over the weekend, there was added pressure for United to win and they made no mistake.

It was a gritty battle at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but the Red Devils stood up to the test against David Moyes’ stubborn outfit. Substitute Benjamin Sesko was the hero once more, coming off the bench to net the decisive goal and snatch all three points for United.

Sesko produced a top-class finish to round off a devastating United counter-attacking move.

But there has also been plenty of praise for Lammens, without whom United would have undoubtedly not won in Merseyside.

The Belgian has been a model of consistency since his summer arrival, and he was once again impressive against Everton. He produced a string of fine saves to keep the Toffees at bay and was imperious in dealing with set-pieces, an area where the hosts desperately tried to cause chaos in search of a late equaliser.

Moyes admitted that Lammens was the best player on the pitch. Michael Carrick was also full of praise for the shot-stopper.

The 23-year-old shared a moment with Edwin van der Sar after the final whistle. The Dutch legend made it clear just how impressed he was by his performance.

Van der Sar speaks to Lammens

Speaking on Sky Sports, Van der Sar told Lammens, “Hi, Senne, good evening, it is Van der Sar.”

“Congratulations on the win, extremely important of course, and I think your role from the corners, they were horrible.”

“There were eight, nine, 12 people around you, so it was a big fight. But with your age, first year in the Premier League, you’re really doing incredibly well. And you have a good save, good hands, so compliments on your all-around game.”

Van der Sar added, “In the past [at corners], you would have only two players around you, so you had some space to come out.”

“But with this, you don’t have a run-up, you have to stand there on the line with eight, nine, 12 people in front of you, so he had some great punches to clear it and good catches.”

“Well done for your first year in the Premier League.”

Van der Sar’s comments will be extra special for Lammens, who recently admitted that the United legend is one of the players he looked up to the most while coming up.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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