Elliot Anderson: Man United have plan to beat City to Forest talisman

Manchester United have been working in the background to agree a record-breaking deal for Elliot Anderson, while striking a deadly blow to their bitter rivals at the same time, according to a new report.

The Battle of Manchester

Both the blue and red halves of Manchester are set to go to war to secure Anderson‘s signature this summer.

Manchester City have identified the Nottingham Forest maestro as a key target to fix Pep Guardiola’s unstable midfield – a unit which has not been the same since Rodri’s ACL injury in September 2024.

However, the Red Devils are also desperate to add the 23-year-old to their ranks as they plot to replace Casemiro. The 34-year-old Brazilian‘s contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

United have a host of other targets on their radar, including Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton. But it’s Anderson who is the club’s first-choice option in midfield – with a number of parallels with legendary midfield general, Roy Keane.

The lure of the Etihad, with City’s riches and the prospect of being coached by Guardiola, was understood to have seen City pull ahead in the race, however.

But TEAMtalk reveals INEOS have been operating behind-the-scenes for months to lay the “groundwork for a summer approach” – and are prepared to shatter the club’s transfer record to fend off their bitter neighbours to bring Anderson to Old Trafford.

Record-Breaking Offer

The report states Forest have placed a valuation in the “£85m-£100m range” on their prized asset, after rebuffing “tentative interest” in January.

The Tricky Trees have endured a difficult campaign under their increasingly chaotic ownership, with Vitor Pereira becoming the fourth manager at the helm at the City Ground – the most coaching changes in one season in Premier League history.

However, Anderson is certain to depart Nottingham come the summer, regardless of whether Forest stave off relegation or not. If they were to plunge down into the Championship, the expectation is the price tag would be on the lower end of the spectrum; conversely, if they survive, it will reach £100m – or more.

United’s record transfer is the £89.3m the club forked out for Paul Pogba in 2016. But INEOS are “willing to break” this record to sign Anderson, with TEAMtalk even contending they would go above the “£100m barrier for first time” if required.

Newcastle have been linked with a return for their former midfielder, who left St James’s Park to join Forest for £35m in 2023. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also suggested as suitors, though these three are not as advanced as the Manchester clubs in the pursuit.

Final Thoughts

United will not find a better candidate to upgrade their midfield this summer than Anderson, whose complete skillset – on and off the ball – lends itself perfectly to taking the reins from Casemiro.

A £100m price tag is exorbitant, leaving little room in the budget for further reinforcements until sales are included. But the England international is the best option not already playing for one of England’s elite, drawing a direct comparison with Arsenal’s decision to fork out huge money for Declan Rice from West Ham three years ago.

INEOS simply need to ask executives at the Emirates whether that deal with the devil was one worth paying, or whether a cheaper alternative should have been prioritised.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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