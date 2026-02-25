Eric Ramsay: Former Man United coach suffers enormous career setback

Former Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay has suffered a major career setback.

United career

Ramsay joined Manchester United as a player development coach under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021.

He later became a more senior member of the coaching staff under Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag.

In February 2024, Ramsay accepted his first head coaching role with Minnesota United.

He guided the team to the play-off semi-finals twice before joining West Bromwich Albion as their manager on 11th January 2026.

West Brom nightmare

Nonetheless, the Welshman had a nightmare spell in charge of the Baggies.

They failed to win any of the games for which he was manager, and yesterday the club took the decision to sack him after just six weeks in the dugout.

The BBC report that “West Bromwich Albion have sacked head coach Eric Ramsay after only nine games in charge, with the club just one point above the Championship relegation zone.”

A club statement said: “West Bromwich Albion have parted company with men’s first team head coach Eric Ramsay. Assistant head coach Dennis Lawrence has also departed The Hawthorns.”

It continued, “first-team coach James Morrison will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis.”

Speaking to the BBC after the weekend’s 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic, Ramsay explained, “I can only do what I can do over the course of a day and put my head on the pillow at night feeling I’ve turned over every stone. I’m not saying I’m blameless – I can only feel I’ve controlled what I can control.”

West Brom suffered some heavy defeats during his short time in charge, such as a 0-5 home defeat to Norwich City and a 0-3 loss to Portsmouth.

Eric Ramsay manager record at West Brom

Games in charge Wins Draws Losses 9 0 4 5

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