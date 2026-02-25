Felix Nmecha: Borussia Dortmund set asking price for United target

Manchester United are expected to invest heavily in midfield at the end of this season, especially since Casemiro is set to leave. The 34 year old has been in red-hot form this campaign and has started every game under caretaker manager Michael Carrick.

However, Casemiro’s contract expires in just over four months, and he has already announced he will leave Old Trafford as a free agent. Manuel Ugarte, who was signed from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2024 to eventually replace the Brazilian, has not lived up to expectations.

The Red Devils are preparing for a vital summer transfer window, with focus on finding an immediate replacement for Casemiro. There are several Premier League midfielders on United’s radar right now, but they are also keeping an eye on overseas talent.

One player who has frequently been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, and an update on his future has now emerged.

Dortmund set asking price

According to BILD, as relayed by Metro, the Bundesliga giants are willing to let Nmecha leave for €71 million this year. The German midfielder will enter the final two years of his contract this summer, which represents the ideal opportunity for BVB to cash in on him.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that Dortmund are contemplating a new deal for the 25 year old. However, it now appears that the German club are willing to consider his departure this year for the right price.

Previous reports suggested that Dortmund would demand at least €60 million for Nmecha, but it now appears that he will cost significantly more. The latest report mentions interest from United as well as Chelsea, so the German could ignite a bidding war this summer.

The ideal replacement for Casemiro?

Nmecha rose through the ranks at Manchester City but failed to break into the starting XI. He left in 2021 as a free agent to join Wolfsburg before moving to Signal Iduna Park in 2023.

Since then, Nmecha has been a first-team regular for Dortmund. He has been in superb form this season as well, registering five goals and three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Felix Nmecha Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Bundesliga 23 20 2 3 – – 1,743' UEFA Champions League 9 8 3 – – – 663' DFB-Pokal 3 2 – – – – 194' Total 35 30 5 3 – – 2,600'

During his time at Old Trafford, Casemiro has not only done the dirty work, but has also contributed in the final third. The Brazilian has scored 22 goals and set up 14 more in 151 games for the Premier League giants.

Nmecha is also capable of contributing both offensively and defensively, so he could be a superb choice to fill the veteran midfielder’s shoes at Old Trafford. The German’s asking price also makes him a cheaper alternative to the likes of Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson, who are expected to cost around £100 million.

Final Thoughts

The latest developments could tempt United, but INEOS are likely to stick to their strategy of signing Premier League-proven players. Meanwhile, Nmecha has never played in the top tier of English football, with his only appearances for City coming in the Champions League, the EFL Cup and the FA Cup. As such, it is unclear if he could adjust to the rigours of the Premier League.

Featured image Christof Koepsel via Getty Images

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