Ibrahim Sangare: Fabrizio Romano drops latest update



It is well known at this stage that Manchester United will focus on improving their midfield options once the summer transfer window opens.

Casemiro is set to leave, while Manuel Ugarte’s stay at Old Trafford is also likely to be cut short.

Given Mason Mount’s injury record, it would not be a surprise to see the Englishman moved on as well. To add to this, Bruno Fernandes’ future also remains up in the air.

A pretty sizeable revamp is on the cards, with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson the top priority to come in and strengthen the middle of the park.

Ibrahim Sangare rumours put to bed

One player will not be enough, and INEOS are likely to sign two midfielders. Carlos Baleba, and Adam Wharton remain genuine targets, but recently, another Forest ace got linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Ibrahim Sangare would cost much less than both the Crystal Palace ace and Brighton and Hove Albion star, while he has impressed despite Forest’s current predicament.

However, Fabrizio Romano has refuted the rumours, claiming there is no concrete interest in the Ivorian.

“Manchester United have a crucial plan for the midfield in summer 2026.

“They love Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest and there is nothing concrete in the links with Ibrahim Sangare.”

Mainoo contract update

The Italian journalist also added that INEOS are locked in talks with Kobbie Mainoo’s camp over a new contract.

That is indeed great news after former head coach Ruben Amorim came dangerously close to selling the Carrington graduate in two successive windows.

On the pitch, the Red Devils stretched their unbeaten run under Michael Carrick to six games with a narrow 1-0 win away at Everton on Monday night.

It was far from a vintage display, but a breathtaking counter-attack finished off by Benjamin Sesko proved to be the difference between the two sides.

They return to action again on Sunday when Crystal Palace visit the Theatre of Dreams.

Feature image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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