Anderson and Gibbs‑White: Forest respond as United eye £180m double raid

While Nottingham Forest are battling to preserve their Premier League status, top clubs are circling with intent, ready to pounce on their prized assets.

Manchester United’s transfer links to Elliot Anderson refuse to fade. Early links to defender Murillo have cooled, yet fresh reports now place Morgan Gibbs‑White alongside Anderson on United’s transfer radar.

Double midfield raid on Forest

The persistence of Anderson rumours, coupled with Gibbs‑White’s links, has Old Trafford faithful speculating about a potential £180 million midfield raid on the Tricky Trees.

Reports suggest Gibbs‑White carries an £80 million release clause for Champions League‑qualifying sides, while Anderson is valued at around £100 million.

INEOS may well see the logic in investing heavily in proven Premier League talent, just as they did last summer when they moved decisively for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Yet Forest remain defiant, insisting that any talk of a double swoop is premature and hinting strongly that such a raid will not materialise.

Pereira responds to Anderson and Gibbs-White to United chatter

Head coach Vítor Pereira was asked directly about the speculation surrounding his two players. Responding via the Nottingham Post, he dismissed the noise:

“I’m not hearing this [the rumours]. Every day is work. I feel they are very committed to our target, which is the most important thing.

“He [Gibbs‑White] is a top player, a captain; a top player with spirit. Elliot is the same – a top player with spirit.

“That’s why I accepted the job, because I have very good players. We need to prove – every day with our work and on the pitch – we don’t just have talent in the team, but we can also create a strong team together.”

No manager wants to lose his best players, so Pereira’s stance is understandable.

Forest in a precarious position

But the transfer market is unpredictable. Gibbs‑White’s release clause, Anderson’s persistent links, and the looming threat of relegation combine to leave Forest in a precarious position.

The likelihood of departures grows by the week, and United fans will be hoping it will be their club that pries the duo away from the City Ground.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social



