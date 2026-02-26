Eduardo Camavinga: United target’s future clarified by Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are planning to address their midfield this summer after updating their attack and goalkeeping positions last year. The Red Devils spent over £200 million on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens, and have reaped the rewards this season.

All four players have been decisive for the Premier League giants so far, helping them sit fourth in the league table after 27 games. This is already a significant upgrade on their 15th-placed finish in the league last campaign.

INEOS have adopted a structured approach to squad reinforcements so far and now have their sights set on the middle of the park. Casemiro is set to leave at the end of this season, while Manuel Ugarte has failed to convince since arriving at Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2024.

The Brazilian has been a massive presence in midfield this season and United are eager to sign a worthy replacement before the start of the new campaign. Recent reports suggest that the Red Devils are eyeing several candidates for the job, including Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

A long-term target

United were among the clubs linked to Camavinga in the summer of 2021, but he ended up signing for Real Madrid. Rumours of the Red Devils’ interest in the Frenchman have resurfaced over the years, although a move has not materialised yet.

Camavinga’s career at the Santiago Bernabeu, meanwhile, has not unfolded as expected, leading to speculation regarding his future. The 23 year old’s fitness issues have hampered his development, although he remains a key part of the first-team squad when fit.

This season, the Frenchman has registered two goals and one assist in 30 appearances across all competitions, 18 of which were starts.

Eduardo Camavinga Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 19 11 1 - - - 1,052' UEFA Champions League 8 5 1 1 1 - 419' Supercopa 2 2 - - - - 169' Copa del Rey 1 0 - - - - 25' Total 30 18 2 1 1 - 1,665'

Camavinga’s ability to slot in at left-back also makes him a superb option for United. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Real Madrid are willing to let the Frenchman leave for €75 million. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the player’s future.

Real Madrid not planning Camavinga’s departure

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano insisted that Real Madrid are not considering Camavinga’s exit at the moment. He said: “I also saw someone saying Camavinga would be the perfect replacement for Casemiro.

“Yes, but these are fantastic players and Real Madrid, I don’t think they have any intention to change their plans in midfield. They have eventually to add the player in midfield at Real Madrid, not to let the player go.”

“So, at this stage, this is the reality, then still long time before the summer. If something happens with Tchouameni, with Camavinga, and I think also with Real Madrid, incomings in midfield, we will, for sure, let you know.”

Camavinga’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs until 2029, so Los Blancos are under no pressure to let him go either.

Final Thoughts

While Camavinga could be on United’s radar ahead of the summer, they are likely to stick to their strategy of signing Premier League-proven players. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are pushing to secure the signature of Nottingham Forest talisman Elliot Anderson.

