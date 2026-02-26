Former United star Juan Mata gives his verdict on Michael Carrick

Manchester United’s improved form as of late has made fans and pundits alike discuss what the club should do next in the Old Trafford dugout.

The debate is becoming more heated with each passing week, and this time around Juan Mata has weighed in with his own view.

According to Metro, the Ex-United star believes current interim boss Michael Carrick has shown enough to be considered for the permanent job at the English club.

The former Chelsea man’s comments were made while speaking on talkSPORT.

Competence and awareness

“Michael is very capable,” the 37-year-old remarked. He then explained: “He’s a very intelligent guy. First of all, as a person, I love him.”

The former Spanish international’s praise, however, went beyond wins and tactics. He also focused on temperament and how players respond to it.

Mata reflected on what his former colleague was like inside the squad. He observed: “He was a fantastic team-mate, always there for you, he never wanted to take the spotlight but he let his football talk.”

This understated approach stood out to the former Valencia playmaker, suggesting it created rapport without needing any charisma.

Furthermore, the current Melbourne Victory dynamo stressed how valuable Carrick’s profile was for those around him. He emphasised: “He was very important for the team always, looking for these passes, especially for players like me in between the lines.”

Evidently, Carrick’s quality enhanced Mata’s game, but also helped the entire side play with freedom. Overall, this can build cohesion and harmony on the pitch as well as empathy and understanding off it.

Transferable skills

For Mata, therefore, the above-mentioned traits and tendencies can translate into coaching. He asserted: “In the dressing room, he was always an example for all of us: his character and his professionalism.”

Additionally, the former Galatasaray ace alluded to this kind of guidance directing an under-pressure team, implying it is the sort of leadership United have needed at M16.

In the final analysis, Mata insisted: “He knows how to get to the players, of course, and I’m enjoying watching the games at the moment.” These last words will resonate heavily with supporters who have revelled in the recent revival.

Time will tell, however, if INEOS decide to turn this short-term high into a long-term appointment.

Featured image by James Fearn/Getty Images

