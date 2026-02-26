Gary Neville explains how Senne Lammens has proved him wrong

Gary Neville has admitted he was unsure about Senne Lammens when Manchester United signed the goalkeeper last summer.

The former United defender, however, now believes the 23-year-old has a “big, big future” at Old Trafford.

Lammens was initially expected to be a back-up rather than first choice. Instead, the former Royal Antwerp player has now moved ahead of Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana in the pecking order.

Clean sheets have not always come easily, but the Belgium international has still played his part in a strong recent run. After all, United have won five of their last six Premier League matches under interim head coach Michael Carrick.

Lammens was even named man of the match as United won 1-0 against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night.

Standout player

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Gary Neville asserted that Senne Lammens was the top performer against the Toffees even without having to be spectacular.

He conveyed that: “The goalkeeper, I thought, was my man of the match tonight – not necessarily because he made loads of amazing saves, but everything he did he just did really calmly and well.”

In addition, the pundit emphasised specific moments late in the game, notably praising the keeper’s handling under pressure.

“The tip over the bar at the end, there was a shot that just bounced in front of him and he just held it, and then Everton had 10 corners,” said Neville.

Moreover, the 51-year-old observed that Lammens’ calmness was crucial against the backdrop of such a hostile away atmosphere.

He remarked that a goalkeeper who “just does his job calmly” and is not “frantic” can make “a big difference” when the home side are applying “enormous pressure.”

From concern to confidence

Furthermore, Neville highlighted his earlier doubts about the transfer.

The former full-back admitted that he feared the move came too soon for a young keeper without an established reputation at the highest level. “I had my concerns when he came in,” Neville argued.

He continued: “Why would you take a chance with a goalkeeper who’s young, who’s not got the pedigree, he’s played in a different league, he’s going to come to Manchester United and it could eat him up.”

This view, however, has changed quickly. Neville now insists that: “It is early, but he looks like he’s got the temperament and he’s got the technical quality”.

Essentially, a young signing who arrived with question marks is now winning over one of United’s most recognisable former players. Everyone at M16 will be hoping for more of the same.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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