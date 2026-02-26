Harry Maguire: Man United legend Steve Bruce says club has no-brainer decision to make on star



Manchester United legend Steve Bruce has insisted that the club has a straightforward decision to make regarding Harry Maguire’s future.

Uncertainty

Maguire’s future at United is uncertain, with the defender currently in the final four months of his Old Trafford contract.

Once a figure of ridicule and mockery, Maguire is now enjoying an incredible renaissance and has established himself as one of the key players in the squad.

The England international has started all six games that Michael Carrick has taken charge of. He was instrumental on Monday evening as United survived a late Everton charge to secure a 1-0 victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Unless United and Maguire reach an agreement over a new deal, he will be a free agent at the end of the season. There have been suggestions that the two parties are likely to strike an agreement that will see the 32-year-old extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Bruce spoke to the Daily Mail and urged United to do everything they can to keep Maguire, who is not short of admirers at the moment.

Bruce’s plea

The former United man told the newspaper, “I believe Harry has been made the whipping boy for too long. I don’t think he’s ever let Man United down. In that fact, he’s never let England down either.”

“As I said, I think he became a whipping boy for what was going on around him. I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets offered a new deal. Why wouldn’t you? I think centre-halves get better with age.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he went to the World Cup either. He’s got good experience, he’s played at the highest level, he’s never let England down either. And he’s given a reminder of just what he’s about over the last five, six weeks in particular, if he ever needed to.”

Kobbie Mainoo is another United star eyeing a sensational England return. Overlooked by Ruben Amorim, who never seemed convinced by him, Mainoo has followed in Maguire’s footsteps by starting every game since Carrick’s appointment as caretaker boss.

Bruce said about the Carrington academy graduate, “‘He has got back into the United team under Michael in the last six weeks, so it’s good to see him playing again because we haven’t seen him for a year or so.”

“He burst onto the scene. We all know that he’s a talent and, for whatever reason, Ruben Amorim never played him. If you’re not playing for your club side, then there’s no chance you’re going to a World Cup. So I would have presumed that he’s put himself right back in the fray. He’s playing at the right time and playing very, very well again. So that’s good to see.”

On Carrick potentially being handed the job permanently, Bruce said that the 44-year-old has put himself in pole position for the role due to his fantastic start.

Bruce made the case that Carrick’s deep knowledge of the club and his familiarity with the intense scrutiny that comes with it would set him up to thrive.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

