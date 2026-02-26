INEOS plotting sensational £230m triple raid on Nottingham Forest



Manchester United are preparing a triple raid on one of the Premier League’s relegation candidates this season as INEOS look to bring in reinforcements across the pitch.

It is well known that the Red Devils need a high-quality addition in the middle of the park, while given Bruno Fernandes’ uncertain future, a replacement is also being considered.

Elliot Anderson remains United’s top midfield target, and while Manchester City are in pole position, INEOS are open to paying £100 million to land the Englishman ahead of their noisy neighbours.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s name has started to gain traction, and the 26-year-old’s eight goals and five assists for a struggling Nottingham Forest side shows what an asset he can be for a fully-firing United team.

Triple raid

He has a release clause in the region of £80 million for a club playing in the Champions League. United look well on course to achieve that aim.

And even though United kept their third clean sheet under Michael Carrick away at Everton on Monday, the backline needs more help.

Especially considering Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw’s injury record, while Lisandro Martinez’s body also seems to be suffering frequent breakdowns as a result of his serious injuries since joining United.

Teamtalk have revealed that Forest centre-back Murillo has caught INEOS’ fancy, and the Brazilian will be available for a relatively low sum of £50 million. Being left-footed makes him the perfect Martinez replacement.

Murillo would be perfect for United’s backline

“Manchester United are keen on signing Elliot Anderson, Murillo and Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

“Man Utd’s interest in Murillo, who is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, has already been reported.

“We understand that Forest will seek at least £50million for Murillo, who is the subject of interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, too.”

All in all, United could revamp their first team squad with £230 million by shopping from the same doomed team.

Feature image Clive Mason via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

