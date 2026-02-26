Kobbie Mainoo contract update is not what fans wanted to hear



Six games unbeaten, which includes five wins and three clean sheets. Michael Carrick has certainly transformed Manchester United’s fortunes on the pitch from the dark days of the Ruben Amorim era.

Apart from helping to restore the club’s DNA, one of the most important tweaks the caretaker head coach has overseen is utilising players in their natural positions.

Bruno Fernandes, who was surprisingly used as a deep-lying playmaker by Amorim, is now back playing just behind the striker, and naturally, the results have been excellent.

Under the ex-Sporting CP boss, the club captain was playing ahead of Kobbie Mainoo, who was a more natural fit for the No.8 role.

Mainoo back in the team since Carrick’s arrival

Amorim constantly overlooked the Carrington graduate, which led to the 20-year-old demanding to leave. He was close to departing but for INEOS blocking an exit.

But now, under Carrick, his fortunes have been transformed. A regular starter under the club legend, the Englishman is yet to be substituted by the head coach, and he has also picked up two assists in the process.

Exit talks have evaporated, but fans are eagerly waiting for updates on his new deal, with his current contract valid until 2027 with United having the option of adding another year.

Given his impressive form, many were expecting INEOS to have opened negotiations by now, but according to The Sun, that is not the case as of yet.

Contract update

However, in good news, the co-owners do want to keep Kobbie Mainoo at the club for the long term and intend to agree a new contract soon.

“MANCHESTER UNITED are yet to formally reopen contract talks with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

“Mainoo, 20, rejected United’s opening offer of a new deal 13 months ago and he requested to leave the club on loan in the summer.

“United prevented Mainoo from leaving despite him not making a single Premier League start under Ruben Amorim this season.

INEOS should get this over with

“United fully intend to agree new terms with Mainoo on a longer-term contract following his recent recall.”

Hopefully, this dilly-dallying will end soon and the saga around his future can finally be put on the backburner.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

