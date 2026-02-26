Home » Ruben Amorim: Former United coach to be offered shock role at Vasco da Gama

Ruben Amorim: Former United coach to be offered shock role at Vasco da Gama

Former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim could be returning to management sooner than expected.

United career

Amorim was appointed Manchester United head coach in November 2024 and spent just over a year in the job.

His side finished an incredibly disappointing 15th in the Premier League table but did make it to the final of the Europa League.

Unfortunately, they went down 0-1 to Tottenham Hotspur in the final last May in a rather meek fashion.

There were improvements this season, but numerous disagreements with director of football, Jason Wilcox, resulted in the Portuguese leaving the club at the start of January after a 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

After United

There have already been rumours of the head coach’s next move in football after his United nightmare.

Amorim has been linked to a move to SL Benfica if Jose Mourinho leaves in the summer.

Vasco de Gama links

There have been surprising reports from Brazil that Amorim may be a target for one of the biggest teams in the country.

VDG-Cast report that, “we have confirmed that the Vasco football department currently has the desire to hire a Portuguese coach to take charge of the team.”

They go on to explain that “Artur Jorge has become the A-plan of the Vasco board” but that he has a complex release clause in his current deal.

The source also adds that the club is prepared to offer a high salary to entice a new manager to come in.

It is also reported that, “another name that also appears on the list, according to our information, is Ruben Amorim, a coach who has previously worked at Manchester United and in Portuguese clubs. He is currently a free agent.”

The Brazilian side have made a poor start to Serie A, sitting in 19th place in the table after three matches.

Nonetheless, whether Amorim would be prepared to walk away from a potential coaching job in Europe at 41 years old is certainly up for debate.

Ruben Amorim managerial stats

TeamFromToGames PlayedGames WonGames DrawnGames LostWin %
Casa Pia1 July 20187 January 2019430175.00
Braga B16 September 201923 December 20191182172.73
Braga23 December 20194 March 202013101276.92
Sporting CP4 March 202010 November 2024231164343371.00
Manchester United11 November 20245 January 20266324182138.10
Career total322209555864.91

