Senne Lammens: Man United star reveals secret behind his rise

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has opened up on the secret behind his brilliant start to life at Old Trafford after a “bloody brilliant” performance against Everton on Monday night.

That was David Moyes’ assessment in the aftermath of United’s 1-0 win in a match devoid of attacking quality until Benjamin Sesko came off the bench to finish a blistering counter-attack with aplomb in the 71st minute.

The Toffees unleashed an onslaught of crosses, from corners and open play, against the Red Devils’ box, hoping the young Belgian shot stopper may cower in the face of a swarm of blue shirts. He did not.

Instead, the 23-year-old stood tall at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, producing one of the best performances by a United goalkeeper in recent memory, though the competition is sparse given the form of Andre Onana and Altay Baynindir in this time.

The Belgium international dealt with aerial bombardment with ease and simplicity, earning praise from Moyes in the process and delighting the United fanbase at the same time – a group unaccustomed to watching their No. 1 and feeling a sense of confidence.

“A Normal Guy”

Lammens spoke to the press today after a question-and-answer session at a local primary school in Manchester, revealing his unassuming style on the pitch is a reflection of him as a person off it.

“I try to show the world I’m just a normal guy, show these children that everyone can make it,” he says (relayed by the BBC) at the event on World Book Day, organised by United’s foundation.

“There are people who have a mindset and lifestyle that’s a little different to me. There’s nothing wrong with that. But also, it probably makes the children feel it is more difficult to get there.

“It’s one of my best feelings when you get into those classes and see the children cheering for you with open eyes and they don’t believe it. It’s not that long ago I was there. I can still remember those times.

“I don’t only want to be looked at as a football player, but also just a normal person with his own beliefs. I hope that doesn’t change.”

The fundamentals are key for Lammens, who sees the job as a goalkeeper to primarily be protecting his goal, though he takes “pride” in the other attributes modern football demands from elite shot stoppers.

“The first thing you have to do as a goalkeeper is make saves. But I take a lot of pride in doing the other things well. Maybe it’s not always the box-office stuff but if you know a little bit about goalkeeping, that’s as important for your team-mates to trust you and help out the team.”

Edwin van der Sar, United’s Champions League winner and one of the best goalkeepers in history, says Lammens “seems to have everything” needed to handle the pressure between the sticks at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid and Belgium No.1 Thibaut Courtious is similarly impressed by his compatriot, describing him as a “huge talent” with a style that is “well-suited to the Premier League” – as Monday night’s imperious performance proved.

Ready for the fight

Lammens reveals he was warned of the “physicality” in English football, a difficulty which has seen countless imports from Europe fail to adapt. But the Belgian had confidence he would not fall foul of the same fate.

“I was always told England was the best league, but that physicality is the biggest difference,” he said. “It’s always been a strength of mine, even in Belgium.

“Now there are more bodies in front of you. You have to be big and not be pushed around easily. My physical features are positive for those situations. In training, you have to visualise these things and all the bodies you are trying to navigate.

“It can’t get to the point where it is too much, but I enjoy it, getting out of my comfort zone.”

Unwanted by Amorim

United captured Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day last summer in a deal worth an initial £18.1m.

It’s a price which makes him one of the best signings in the Premier League this season, with few players recruited at Old Trafford in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era offering better value for money.

However, had the club listened to Ruben Amorim, in charge at the point Lammens arrived in Manchester before the Portuguese coach’s dismissal last month, the 23-year-old would never have been signed.

Amorim was adamant he wanted Aston Villa and Argentina’s World Cup winning star Emiliano Martinez to join instead, preferring ‘Dibu’s’ big-game experience and personality in the dressing room.

United’s hierarchy overruled their head coach, however, choosing to listen to the advice of goalkeeping scout Tony Coton, who had been actively pushing for Lammens’ signing for the previous 18 months.

Final Thoughts

Too often in the malaise United have found themselves in over the past few years, the decision to pursue a player that the coach wanted can be found as the source of this underperformance.

The example of Erik ten Hag pushing the club into agreeing an £81m deal for Antony is the perfect example, though it was then followed up by a £47.2m move to reunite the Dutchman with Andre Onana – two absolutely horrific transfers, which set United back years.

The most ironic part is that Coton even disputed the signing of Onana as United plotted to replace long-term stalwart, David De Gea, in the summer of 2023. The fact that INEOS learned from this mistake and heeded the opinion of their expert is as promising a sign as any from their two years at the helm.

Lammens concluded with a naturally reserved assessment of his start: “I said a couple weeks ago I couldn’t imagine it going any better, but I don’t want to look to the past too much. I mean, it’s great but I still have to prove myself every week. I’m not satisfied by it. I am happy it went well but it’s not the end.”

United fans will simply be happy that the Belgian’s start has seen the end of his chaotic predecessors, while offering hope a new, more effective, recruitment model is in place now at the Theatre of Dreams.

