Anthony Gordon: Newcastle name price as clear favourite emerges in race to sign him

written by Derick Kinoti
Newcastle United have reportedly slapped a hefty price tag on Manchester United target Anthony Gordon, with the frontrunners for his signature now emerging.

United want Gordon

United are braced for another busy summer window and with a return to European competition now firmly on the cards, could look to bolster their attacking department.

The expected permanent exits of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have made the need for a left-sided forward particularly urgent. Sancho will be allowed to leave as a free agent upon the expiry of his contract, while Rashford is increasingly likely to join Barcelona permanently.

Gordon is one of the left wingers United continue to be linked with, alongside Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig) and Mateus Mane (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Red Devils are prepared to spend big to land Gordon, who has also been mentioned to be on Liverpool’s radar. Although Gordon recently rubbished the transfer talk, it has done little to dampen the speculation surrounding his future.

Now, The Sun reveal that Newcastle have set their price for the England international. The news outlet says that Arsenal are in pole position for his signature, ahead of United and Liverpool.

Gordon transfer update

According to The Sun, Arsenal are “ahead of United and Liverpool” in the race to snap up Gordon. Mikel Arteta’s side are confident the player would be happy to seal a switch to the Emirates.

It is said that Arteta has been a fan of Gordon since the player’s time with Everton.

The Sun add, “He has two years left on his contract and Newcastle will demand £95m for the player although realistically Arsenal are likely to end up paying between £75m and £80m.”

“Arsenal are looking to strengthen on the left wing, which could mean the likely departure of Gabriel Martinelli.”

“Although he has rubbished transfer talk, insisting he is happy at Newcastle, it is understood that Gordon could move if the club receives the right offer.”

Gordon has registered three goals and two assists in 21 Premier League appearances this term. In the Champions League however, he boasts 10 goals in as many games.

