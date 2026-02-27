Extraordinary lengths Benjamin Sesko went to to deliver Everton masterclass revealed



Michael Carrick has Benjamin Sesko to thank for Manchester United’s unbeaten six-game streak under him.

The Slovenian, who had managed a meagre two goals under previous head coach Ruben Amorim, has been in devastating form since the Portuguese was dismissed.

In seven games, the summer signing has six goals to his name, including three late strikes worth seven points to the team.

The caretaker head coach has utilised the 22-year-old primarily as a super-sub, but following his heroics against Fulham and West Ham, there were talks that he could finally be handed a start against Everton.

Benjamin Sesko heroics again

However, Monday’s contest at the Hill Dickinson Stadium started with the Slovenian international on the bench, but following a disappointing first half, Carrick opted to bring him on early in the second half.

The change worked wonders as the United No.30 finished off a breathtaking counter-attack with aplomb.

Now, The Sun have revealed that just days before the game, the former RB Leipzig ace flew to Dubai for a special training session.

“Benjamin Sesko travelled 5,000 miles for a private training camp just days before scoring Manchester United’s winner against Everton.

Extraordinary dedication

“The £74million striker, 22, came off the bench to net a 71st minute strike on Merseyside, sending his team to fourth in the Premier League table.

“Now, it has transpired that Sesko jetted off to Dubai just days before the Everton game for a private training session. Video footage on social media showed the hitman working up a sweat under the desert sun while going through a variety of drills.

“Sesko stripped down to just a pair of shorts and cropped training top as he worked on his fitness in the Middle East.”

The hard work is definitely paying off, and hopefully, a start is just around the corner even though the striker continues to show maturity beyond his years with his composed words following the game.

Maturity beyond his years

“I’m not even thinking: ‘I have to start, I have to start.’ For me it’s just whenever the coach decides to put me there one time or not – I’m just going to be there.

“If I get five minutes I’m going to use them, and for me it’s about trying to enjoy and delivering for the team.”

Apart from Benjamin Sesko, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven also went to work in Dubai during the mini-break, and the Frenchman also put in a masterclass against David Moyes’ men at the back.

