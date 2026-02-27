Jess Park: Man United Women star reveals what summer move has done

Manchester United Women have enjoyed a very successful season so far.

An FA Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea has been the only disappointment, as they sit second in the league, have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and a first ever League Cup final awaits them after the international break.

Jess Park success

Whilst there have been numerous contributors to United’s success this season, it is hard to argue that many have been more vital than Jess Park.

The attacking midfielder was signed on deadline day in September after a swap deal with Manchester City, which sent Grace Clinton the other way.

Park has adapted to life on the red side of Manchester seamlessly, scoring a number of world-class goals.

She has played a total of 23 games for the Red Devils in the league and Champions League, scoring eight goals and providing four assists.

Park has been rewarded for her outstanding performances, as she has been voted player of the month for three consecutive months: October, November, and December.

Loving life at United

Park has often spoken about the platform United have provided for her to play her best football, and she once again reiterated this to the BBC.

She explained, “I’ve enjoyed my football since going to United. I think you can see that on the pitch, I’m expressing myself and I’m feeling confident.”

Park believes that the move has done her career the world of good, and she added, “the change is what I needed to develop my football and that’s what has happened and it’s gone the right way.”

Speaking on how this could translate to her England career, she explained, “for me, it’s just focusing on what’s next. I’m here [with England], I’m ready to train and I’m ready to play wherever I’m asked.”

The 24-year-old has 22 caps for the Lionesses and has scored three goals. She will be hoping to make an impression when England play Ukraine on Tuesday night in World Cup qualifying.

Jess Park 25/26 season stats

Games played Goals Assists 23 8 4

