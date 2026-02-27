Home » Jesse Lingard: Decision made in attacker’s proposed switch to Corinthians

by Alex Browne
Former Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard is closing in on a move to a new club.

United career

Lingard made his debut for Manchester United in 2014 and played 235 times for the club in total.

He scored 35 goals, including a spectacular winner in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace in 2016.

Lingard lost his place in the side under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and went out on loan to West Ham United during the 2021–22 season.

The England international left Manchester United for Nottingham Forest before spending two seasons in South Korea with FC Seoul.

He became a free agent last year, though, and has since been linked to numerous teams in England, Spain and the Netherlands.

Rumours broke at the start of the month that he was in talks with Brazilian side Remo, but it now appears that he may be heading elsewhere.

Corinthians move on the cards

Sources have told ESPN Brazil that, “former England and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is in advanced talks to join Brazilian top-tier club Corinthians.”

The outlet adds, “he now looks poised to continue his career in São Paulo, despite reported interest from MLS.”

Portuguese paper A Bola has also reported on the impending move and stated that, “the Brazilian club has reportedly resolved financial issues with the 33-year-old player and is now working to finalise the bureaucratic processes.”

If Lingard completes the move, he would join up with his former Manchester United teammate, all-time leading Dutch national team scorer, Memphis Depay.

Corinthians currently sit third in the Série A top division in Brazil, with seven points from four matches.

Jesse Lingard career stats

ClubAppearancesGoalsAssistsYears
Man United23235212011-2022
Leicester City (loan)5002012-2013
Birmingham City (loan)13632013-2014
Brighton (loan)17432014
Derby County (loan)15212015
West Ham (loan)16952021
Nottingham Forest20222022-2023
FC Seoul6618102024-2025
