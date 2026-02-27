Malick Thiaw to Man United: what is being reported in Germany

Manchester United’s priority is to strengthen their midfield in the summer, but they could also be compelled to invest in the side’s backline ahead of next season.

Harry Maguire is in the final months of his contract at Old Trafford, but United are yet to make a breakthrough over a contract extension.

Matthijs de Ligt, meanwhile, has struggled with fitness issues and last played for United in November. Lisandro Martinez has also rarely been an ever-present figure since joining the Red Devils from Ajax in 2022.

Manchester United and Bayern interested in Malick Thiaw

Last week, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw is Manchester United’s “top target” to reinforce their defence.

Signed from AC Milan for an initial fee of £30 million, Thiaw has been a revelation at St James’ Park, impressing with his aggressive style of defending.

It was suggested that the 11th-placed Newcastle could be forced to overhaul their backline if they fail to qualify for next season’s European competitions.

The report claimed both United and Bayern Munich are keen on making a move for the 24-year-old German.

Bayern’s pursuit hinges on summer exits

However, according to journalist Christian Falk (via Bayern Insider), United are more likely to sign Thiaw than Bayern in the summer transfer window.

It is believed the Bundesliga leaders admire the six-foot-four Germany international. However, a potential move for him or any other central defender will depend on Kim Min-jae leaving at the end of the season.

As such, United “could prove to be better competitors” for the “unbelievable” defender.

Falk said: “I heard that Manchester United, however, do have their eye on the centre-back, so perhaps this is the more interesting transfer story at the moment!”

It is underlined that a more “reliable” defensive option “will surely be sought” at United in the summer.

