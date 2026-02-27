Home » Man United vs Crystal Palace line-up prediction as Carrick makes big Sesko call

Man United vs Crystal Palace line-up prediction as Carrick makes big Sesko call

Michael Carrick will be hoping to extend his unbeaten run as interim Manchester United manager on Sunday when the Red Devils take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. So far, he has notched five wins and a draw from six games.

After a difficult period, the Eagles have found a patch of decent form lately, beating Wolves last weekend and overcoming Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday to reach the Round of 16 of the UEFA Conference League.

Carrick will speak to the press this lunchtime, when he is expected to give an update on the availability of the stars who missed the Everton game – Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez. You will be able to read every word of that press conference on The Peoples Person from around 1.30pm.

Martinez is probably the only one who is likely to come straight into the starting XI if available. However, for the purposes of the predicted XI, we have assumed he will not be rushed back.

Defence

This means an unchanged defence, with Senne Lammens in goal, Diogo Dalot at right-back, Luke Shaw at left-back, and Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire as the centre-backs.

Yoro would probably drop back to the bench if Martinez were fit. Noussair Mazraoui and Ayden Heaven are back-up options in case there are any other fitness problems.

Midfield and Attack

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo will continue as the midfield pivot. The only other realistic option is Manuel Ugarte, who has seen very little football under Carrick.

Bruno Fernandes will play in the number 10 position.

Ben Sesko will surely finally be rewarded for his fine form with a start against the struggling Eagles. He has come off the bench to score in three of his last four games, averaging a goal every 28 minutes.

The question is, who will step down – Amad, Bryan Mbeumo or Matheus Cunha? We think it could be the Ivorian, who was subdued against the Toffees and substituted early. Mbeumo and Cunha were not exceptional either in that game, but did combine magnificently to provide Sesko with the chance to score the winner.

Joshua Zirkzee is another option, as will be Mount if ready, but they are far more likely to be bench options.

Final thoughts

  • Defence will depend on Martinez’s fitness
  • Midfield unchanged
  • Sesko to start with Amad likely giving way

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

