Bruno Fernandes: United ace reveals he has missed Champions League

Bruno Fernandes proved to be Manchester United’s saviour once again on Sunday in a hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. The Red Devils arrived at the game buoyed by their recent good run, but went behind in the fourth minute after Maxence Lacroix found the back of the net.

However, the home side were handed a lifeline in the 56th minute when Matheus Cunha was brought down in the box by Lacroix, who was given his marching orders. Up stepped Fernandes and calmly sent his former team-mate Dean Henderson the wrong way to get United back in the game.

The Portuguese then set up Benjamin Sesko to score the winner in the 65th minute, sending in a beautiful cross that was headed in by the Slovenian. In the process, the Red Devils picked up their sixth win in seven games under caretaker manager Michael Carrick and stormed into third place in the Premier League table.

The English giants have a relatively relaxed fixture list at the moment, as they are not playing European football this season. This has kept the squad fresh as they pursue a top-four place but Fernandes believes it is not a bonus for the team.

Missing European football

United will play just 40 games this season, their lowest in the Premier League era and the fewest games in a campaign since the 1914/15 season. Speaking to MUTV, as cited by the club’s website, Fernandes acknowledged that he has struggled without Champions League football this season. He said: “It has to be huge because, you know, like we struggle a lot this season by playing just one game a week. At least, I did!”

“And I’m pretty sure also players that have played less because we have less games. It’s more difficult to rotate. I think everyone needs the chance to play but, when you have a game [only] every week, it’s more difficult for a manager to make a lot of changes and give a lot of opportunities.”

“When you play in Europe, with the amount of games you have to play, it gets important also for the squad to understand everyone is very important, on any moment of the season. It still is but, with more games, you have more chances to play.”

“And, mainly, to be in the best competition in the world, that is the Champions League, and try to go for a competition that the club has a huge history in.”

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 25 25 7 13 3 - 2,168' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 27 26 7 14 3 - 2,303'

On United’s recent form

United are the only side unbeaten in the Premier League in 2026. Fernandes went on to point out that United’s recent form traces back to before Carrick’s arrival and credited the gritty 1-0 win over Newcastle United in December as the catalyst to their rise. He said: “We are going through a very good spell.”

“A positive spell. We knew we were capable of this. It’s not from there [Carrick taking over], it’s from Newcastle on Boxing Day, a while ago. We need to be able to play better football, for us, it’s a sign we want to improve.”

“The resilience of defending and getting the end result is sometimes very important for the team to understand. The spirit is very high and it will be massive in the next game against Newcastle.”

Final Thoughts

United now have a great chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, but Sunday’s game was perhaps a reminder that the job is hardly done yet. The Red Devils cannot afford to be complacent at the moment, and must continue to perform at the highest level to ensure there are no twists before the end of the season.

Fernandes has been in rejuvenated form since being reinstated in his favoured No. 10 position by Carrick. If the Portuguese Magnifico continues to be at his inspired best, United can secure a top-four finish this campaign.

18 – Bruno Fernandes has scored and assisted in 18 different Premier League matches for @ManUtd, overtaking David Beckham's total for the club (17), and now only trailing Wayne Rooney (35) and Ryan Giggs (22). Talisman. pic.twitter.com/RVNejQKum6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2026

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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