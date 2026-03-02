Newcastle vs Man United: Three storylines to sink your teeth into

Manchester United travel to St James’ Park on Wednesday night to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have played the Magpies 182 times in their history. United have won on 93 occasions.

Newcastle have come out on top 48 times, and there have been 41 draws in the fixture. Here are three things to get the blood flowing ahead of the huge tie in the North-East.

Man United record vs Newcastle United

Games played Man United wins Draws Newcastle wins 182 93 41 48

Looking to record a rare double

The Red Devils have found Newcastle a hard nut to crack in recent seasons.

The Magpies did the double over United last season with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford and a crushing 4-1 victory at St James’ Park. In fact, the Red Devils have not managed to win both games of a league season against Newcastle since 2020/2021.

Patrick Dorgu scored the winner in United’s match at Old Trafford on Boxing Day earlier this season, and United will hope they can find a rare win in the North-East of England.

Newcastle faltering at home

For most of Eddie Howe’s time at the club, Newcastle have turned St James’ Park into a fortress.

It is still a tough place to go, especially for the top teams, but there are cracks beginning to appear. The BBC reports that, “Newcastle have lost each of their last three Premier League home games, last losing more consecutively at St James’ Park between August and October 2018 (five times).

These defeats have been a 3-2 loss to Everton, 3-2 defeat to Brentford, and falling 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Bruno Fernandes on a mission

In United’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend, Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty and grabbed another assist as he expertly set up Benjamin Sesko for the winner.

The Portuguese now has 13 Premier League assists, six more than Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki in joint second place.

This is “the most by a Manchester United player in a single campaign since Antonio Valencia in 2011-12 (also 13).”

Only David Beckham in 1999-00 (15) and Nani in 2010-11 (14) have ever provided more in a single campaign in the competition for the club.

Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry both hold the all-time record of 20 assists in a league season.

Fernandes also has three goals and two assists in 11 matches versus the Geordies.

