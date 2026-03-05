Jess Park’s unstoppable streak continues as she bags another prestigious award



Manchester United midfielder Jess Park has added to her growing list of personal accolades as she clinches another major award.

Sensational run

Park has been a revelation since joining United in the summer from cross-town rivals Manchester City. She was part of a deal that saw Grace Clinton head the other way.

In no time at all, she became indispensable to Marc Skinner and United, establishing herself as the side’s creative force and outlet.

Park enjoyed a remarkable February with United. She was named the club’s Player of the Month for the fourth time since her arrival.

The prize came as part of a clean sweep, given she also claimed the Goal of the Month prize for her stunning effort in the UEFA Women’s Champions League play-off second-leg win over Atletico Madrid. She has already racked up 13 goal involvements in her debut season for United, and there are still plenty of games to come.

Another award for Park

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Park has also won the Barclays Women’s Super League’s Goal of the Month award for February.

She has landed the award for her outstanding solo effort in United’s 2-1 comeback win against London City Lionesses. It’s the second consecutive month that Park has secured the fan-voted prize.

After former United star Nikita Parris had put the Lionesses ahead, Park took over. Bursting onto a Millie Turner pass, she left defender Jana Fernandez in her wake and broke forward at top speed.

She proceeded to unleash a powerful drive from 25 yards that flew into the bottom corner.

Turner then got on the score sheet to complete the comeback for United and guarantee the three points.

Park has carried her red-hot form onto the international stage. She netted twice for England on Tuesday as they opened their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 6-1 win over Ukraine.

United return to action on Sunday, 15 March, when they face Chelsea in the Women’s League Cup final.

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social