Robert Lewandowski delivers emphatic Marcus Rashford verdict with glowing claim



Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has lavished praise on Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford, insisting he “has everything.”

Rashford’s Barcelona upturn

Rashford joined Barcelona last summer after he was banished from the United first team by now-sacked head coach Ruben Amorim. The pair failed to see eye to eye, prompting the club to offload Rashford.

There was plenty of interest in him but he made it clear he was only interested in moving to the Blaugrana. He eventually got his dream transfer and he wasted no time in grabbing the opportunity with both hands, instantly rendering himself a key player under Hansi Flick.

Rashford has contributed four goals and eight assists in 22 La Liga appearances this term. Across all competitions, he has managed 10 goals and 13 assists.

Barcelona retain the option of making his stay a permanent one for £30m, and there have already been rumours that they have decided to take it up.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Rashford made two major sacrifices to get a deal over the line.

One Barcelona player who will likely be very happy about the prospect of Rashford staying is Lewandowski. The Poland international spoke to Sky Sports and hailed Rashford’s abilities. Lewandowski also opened up on how Rashford is like behind the scenes.

Lewandowski hails Rashford

Lewandowski said about the United loanee, “After a few training sessions, no. He has huge potential. He has everything. He has speed, he has technique, he has a shot, he has left foot, right foot, skills…”

“But Marcus is the guy, if you give him confidence and he sees that you believe in him, he can give you back 200 per cent.”

“He’s a very nice guy. We spoke because we are sitting in the dressing room beside [each other]. We also play ping-pong. I see that this guy is very kind, very nice guy but also because of this he needs someone standing behind him.”

“If he does have this confidence he can really play his best football and on the best level.”

Asked who wins their ping-pong contests, the goalscorer replied, “He improved but he couldn’t win any games against me! He has to change his opponent!”

Meanwhile, United return to action on Sunday, March 15, when they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Feature image Clive Mason via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social