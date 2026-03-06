Julian Ryerson: Major update on Manchester United target’s future

Manchester United’s plans to upgrade their right-back position have seen them keep a close eye on Julian Ryerson’s situation at Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils are looking for an upgrade on Diogo Dalot, whose attacking output has not been up to standard.

The Premier League giants do have Noussair Mazraoui in their ranks as cover for the Portuguese, but the Moroccan has yet to register a goal or an assist this season.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are keeping a close watch on Dalot, whose contract at the Theatre of Dreams expires in 2028.

The situation has forced United to consider their options, and recent reports have suggested that they have found a solution for the position in Ryerson.

Bundesliga’s assist king

Ryerson rose through the ranks at Viking before moving to Union Berlin in 2018. He joined Borussia Dortmund in 2023, and it was at Signal Iduna Park this season that his career truly took off.

The Norwegian showed promise in his first two full campaigns, but has managed to hit a higher gear this season. Ryerson has registered a whopping 14 assists in 32 games this season, forcing his suitors from across Europe to take note.

Julian Ryerson Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Bundesliga 21 16 - 11 5 - 1,425' UEFA Champions League 9 6 - 2 2 - 606' DFB-Pokal 2 2 - 1 - - 187' Total 25/26 32 24 - 14 7 - 2,218'

The 28 year old is under contract with the Bundesliga club until 2028, but their recent exit from the Champions League has added to speculation regarding his future. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Dortmund are willing to let Ryerson leave this summer for €30 million to address their financial issues.

However, Lars Ricken, the German club’s managing director for sport, has now provided a contrasting update on the Norwegian’s future that may not please United fans.

Dortmund not looking to sell Ryerson

Speaking to WAZ, as cited by Bulinews, Ricken insisted that Dortmund have no desire to let Ryerson leave this year. He said: “Julian is an absolute key player, a mentality monster, who also adds incredible threat to our set pieces with his quality. We have no intention of letting him go.”

“Especially not for such a relatively low sum, given his abilities.”

Final Thoughts

United have lacked inspiration in the final third in recent times, especially from the full-back position, so the recent links with Ryerson make sense. The Red Devils are likely to focus on midfield this summer, but a move could be possible provided it suits their finances.

Ryerson is already in his prime and could add another dimension to United’s attack, but Ricken’s comments suggest that prising him away from Signal Iduna Park may not be easy.

Featured image Pau Barrena via Getty Images

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