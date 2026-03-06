Mason Mount: Man United ace makes major decision on his future

Manchester United are enjoying a rejuvenated run under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, and the recent 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United is likely just a minor blip rather than a significant setback. The Red Devils’ performances have drawn widespread praise, especially after defeating both Manchester City and Arsenal in Carrick’s first two games in charge.

Bruno Fernandes has been in rejuvenated form under the English manager, who has deployed the Portuguese maestro in his preferred No. 10 position. Kobbie Mainoo has been a revelation as well, while Benjamin Sesko has put together a decent goalscoring run.

Casemiro has rolled back the years, and Carrick has managed to get the squad firing on all cylinders. However, one player who has mostly missed out on the action is Mason Mount.

Mount’s struggles at Old Trafford

Mount remains a peripheral figure at United following a tough spell at Old Trafford so far. The English midfielder rose through the ranks at Chelsea and was once an integral part of the Blues’ starting XI.

Mount won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup during his stay at Stamford Bridge, but was allowed to move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2023. It was believed that the Red Devils had managed a coup by securing the services of the attacking midfielder.

Unfortunately, Mount has struggled to stay fit so far, missing 58 games for United with various injuries. Former head coach Ruben Amorim regularly praised the Englishman in public, and the player appeared 37 times under the Portuguese.

However, Mount has managed just one minute of football under Carrick, who replaced Amorim in mid-January. The 27 year old is currently sidelined with a knock and has registered three goals and one assist in 19 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Mason Mount Injury history since joining United

Season Injury From Until Days Games missed for United 25/26 Knock 01/02/2026 15/03/2026 43 days 6 25/26 Knock 27/12/2025 05/01/2026 10 days 2 25/26 Knock 30/08/2025 18/09/2025 20 days 1 24/25 Hamstring injury 16/12/2024 14/03/2025 89 days 20 24/25 Hamstring injury 28/08/2024 19/09/2024 23 days 3 23/24 Calf injury 24/11/2023 13/03/2024 111 days 21 23/24 Unknown injury 19/08/2023 25/09/2023 38 days 5

The situation has added to speculation regarding his future, especially since United are planning squad reinforcements this summer. Aston Villa are reportedly among the clubs eyeing Mount, but a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Red Devils have no desire to let the player go. An update on the Englishman’s future has now emerged.

Mount wants to stay

According to Football Insider, Mount is not considering an exit from Old Trafford this summer. The report states: “Mason Mount has no intention of pushing to leave Manchester United this summer, sources have told Football Insider.”

“The attacking midfielder still feels that he has plenty to prove at Old Trafford, and is currently focusing on trying to ensure that he can remain fit and in the matchday squad until the remainder of the season.”

The report adds that the player believes he has been unfortunate with injuries and, despite rising interest in his services, is eager to stay and fight for his place in the team.

Final Thoughts

There is no denying that Mount could be a very important player for United if he manages to stay fit, but injuries have hurt his chances at Old Trafford. Fans, however, will hope that just like Luke Shaw this season, Mount can soon shake off his fitness woes and become indispensable for the Red Devils.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

