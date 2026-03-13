Academy Match Report: Manchester United U21s 2-1 Southampton U21s



Manchester United Under-21s hosted Southampton Under-21s at Carrington on Friday afternoon in rainy conditions.

Michael Carrick was present once again to watch the young Red Devils as they looked to regain top spot in the Premier League 2 table.

Adam Lawrence’s side was bolstered by the return of Jack Fletcher from suspension.

First half

Southampton, managed by former England and Liverpool player Adam Lallana, started brightly when they forced a turnover high up the pitch and William Merry’s strike flew just over the crossbar.

United were the more dangerous of the two sides for the remainder of the half, with Jack Fletcher expertly finding Jim Thwaites on the edge of the box, who forced a good save from Hugo Fisher.

Jack Fletcher created United’s best chance of the half later on after Habeeb Ogunneye broke forward, with the midfielder finding Victor Musa inside the area, but the forward’s effort was blocked.

Jack Fletcher then proceeded to win the ball high up the pitch before taking a shot at goal himself, which was pushed wide for a corner by Fisher as the score remained 0-0 at the break.

Second half

Southampton started brightly again, drawing two early saves from Will Murdock, but it was United who made the breakthrough in the 49th minute. Jack Fletcher’s free-kick delivery from the left wing was drilled past the keeper by a powerful Musa header.

Musa doubled his tally and United’s advantage ten minutes later. Jayce Fitzgerald drove at the heart of Southampton’s defence before poking the ball out to Jack Fletcher on the left side of the box, who squared it across the face of goal to give Musa an easy finish.

The visitors pulled one back through their captain, Tommy Dobson-Ventura, who finished his own rebound after being denied by Murdock on his first attempt following a Southampton corner.

Musa came within inches of a hat-trick in the 90th minute but hit the crossbar following James Overy’s cutback. Seconds later, Leon rattled the framework again with a powerful strike.

The striker’s brace was ultimately enough to secure the three points for United, and puts them level on points with Chelsea at the top of the table.

United now turn their attention to an away trip to Reading next week, where they will play at the Madejski Stadium, currently known as the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Match facts

United: Murdock; Ogunneye, Fredricson (c) (Jackson 46), Kukonki, Leon; T. Fletcher, Thwaites, J. Fletcher (Bradbury 84); Moorhouse (McAllister 60), Fitzgerald (Overy 85); Musa.

Unused subs: Honor. Scorer: Musa 49, 59.

Booked: Fitzgerald, Thwaites.

Feature image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

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