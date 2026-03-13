Alphonso Davies: United identify Bayern Munich star as solution to key issue

Manchester United are plotting a blockbuster raid for Alphonso Davies after identifying the Bayern Munich juggernaut as the solution to one of the team’s key weaknesses, according to a new report.

Balance out wide

The departure of Ruben Amorim in January saw an end to his much-maligned 3-4-2-1 system and a return of traditional wide men at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick, handed the reins as caretaker in place of the Portuguese coach, immediately switched his new team back to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 shape with two wingers either side of Bruno Fernandes as the No. 10.

The left-hand side lacks the same strength as the potent right, however, with both Amad and Bryan Mbeumo jostling for the starting berth, though the 26-year-old Cameroonian has been deployed as a false nine by Carrick as well. Patrick Dorgu enjoyed a resurgence under his new interim boss, redeployed as a left winger in the back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Arsenal – with two imperious performances, and goals, in both.

However, the 21-year-old Dane picked up a serious hamstring injury at the Emirates at the end of January, ruling him out for 10 weeks. In his absence, Matheus Cunha came into the side.

Signed for £62.5 million last summer, the Brazil international was targeted because of his suitability to Amorim’s system, with his profile being one as an attacking hybrid: a cross between a winger and an attacking midfielder. He is less suited to the demands of a winger who stays wide, however, with a preference to cut inside and drive at the heart of opposition defences, rather than going on the outside.

When combined with the lack of overlapping threat from Luke Shaw, who is incapable of charging up and down his flank at this stage of his injury-ridden career, this has led United’s left-hand side to become too narrow and predictable. INEOS are understood to be considering targets at both left wing and full-back in an effort to address this issue, with the long-term position for Dorgu likely to prove key to this decision.

The prospect of a much busier schedule next season – with a return to Europe, be it the Champions League or the Europa League, looking likely – will put further strain on Shaw. This will create the need for more depth at full-back, as well as more attacking thrust out wide.

Overlapping Fullback

An outstanding new left-back, able to provide an overlapping threat and destabilise defences, would solve two of these issues in one fell swoop. Cunha’s preference to invert would be balanced, and enhanced, by a marauding full-back bombing down the outside of him, while Shaw would become an excellent option off the bench.

It’s clear, therefore, why United are “ready to crank up their pursuit” of Bayern’s Davies as the best option available for this role, according to Sports Boom.

“Our sources understand Old Trafford chiefs have made strengthening the left side of their defence a top priority after a season plagued by injuries and inconsistency in the role. And experienced Canada international Davies has emerged as one of the club’s headline targets, even though he sustained a frustrating torn muscle in his right thigh in Bayern’s last game.

“United scouts have been closely tracking the Bayern star, with the Red Devils prepared to splash serious cash to lure one of the world’s most electrifying full-backs to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old “Roadrunner” has established himself as one of the finest full-backs in Europe since breaking through at the Allianz Arena eight years ago. He possesses a potent pairing of speed and skill, capable of decisively affecting games in all areas of the pitch.

Davies’ contract in Bavaria runs until 2030, making the prospect of luring him to England a difficult one. Sources in Germany indicate Bayern will “demand upwards of £70 million” before considering an exit this summer.

Final Thoughts

The prospect of a Cunha-Davies partnership on the left is a tantalising one, given how perfectly balanced the pairing would be as an attacking combination. It would create defensive issues, though these could be remedied by playing a more conservative full-back – such as Noussair Mazraoui – on the other side.

Davies’ injury record with Bayern is more of a concern, however, as is his contract status and expected transfer fee. It will require a mammoth offer to convince the Canadian and the German giant to allow a switch to Old Trafford this summer, both in terms of price and wages.

But this could prove the key to unlocking Cunha’s potential in a 4-2-3-1 system – which is expected to remain in place next year, whether Carrick is at the helm or not.

Featured image Sebastian Widmann via Getty Images

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