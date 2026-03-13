Bryan Mbeumo: Interesting explanation emerges for winger’s drop in form



Bryan Mbeumo is enduring a dip in form at Manchester United.

Unlike fellow summer 2025 arrivals Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, Mbeumo required no bedding-in period. He hit the ground running at Old Trafford, carrying over the prolific form he showed at Brentford last season, where he netted 20 goals in 38 appearances.

The Cameroonian quickly became a decisive figure, scoring crucial goals in the first half of the campaign.

His influence was so pronounced that United supporters worried how the team would cope without him during AFCON between December and January 2026.

Back with a bang

Although United managed in his absence, Mbeumo returned in style. He scored in the Manchester derby, helping secure a 2-0 win over City, and followed up with another goal in the thrilling 3-2 victory against league leaders Arsenal.

Fulham resisted his impact despite United’s 3-2 triumph, but he was back on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Since that Tottenham fixture where he scored his ninth league goal of the season, however, Mbeumo has struggled to find the net. Four games have passed without a goal, an unusual drought by his standards. While he has contributed two assists in that period, his missed chances and subdued displays have raised concern.

Why Mbeumo’s form has dipped

The winger is clearly not operating at the same level as earlier in the season. United fans have been left puzzled, but a revealing explanation has emerged.

As per the Sun: “The word from Mbeumo’s old club Brentford is he could find it a challenge to play two or three games per week.”

Those claims are tied to the fact that the 26-year-old did not have a proper pre-season. As the report goes on to explain:

“Mbeumo joined United in time to travel on their pre-season tour of the United States, but he only played 45 minutes in their third and final friendly against Everton in Atlanta.

“United used the majority of their training time in Chicago to up Mbeumo’s fitness levels as Brentford returned for pre-season a week after United did.

“Mbeumo did not train on the grass in his week back with Brentford as he did not want to risk an injury that could have jeopardised his £71million switch to Old Trafford.”

Looking at United’s fixture schedule up until the 2-1 loss to Newcastle, only three days separated the clash with Crystal Palace and the trip to St James’ Park. The theory of Mbeumo struggling to play twice a week holds water and probably explains why he was horrendous against the Magpies.

Perfect chance to bounce back

That said, the 11-day gap between the Newcastle defeat and Sunday’s meeting with Aston Villa offers Mbeumo the perfect opportunity to recharge.

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick could turn to Amad Diallo on the right wing, but he is expected to stick with Mbeumo. If selected, United will hope to see the ruthless forward who punishes opponents at the slightest sight of goal.

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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