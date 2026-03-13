Dan Gore: Boss provides huge update on Man United loanee’s injury

Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore has had a stellar season so far for Rotherham United.

Injury concerns

Gore has been highly rated in the United academy for a long time but he has had his fair share of injury concerns over recent years.

Last season, Gore only managed three appearances on loan at his current side, Rotherham.

What’s more, the season before his loan spell at Port Vale was cut short after just one match owing to further injury problems.

Luckily, this has not really been an issue this season and he has played 33 times for Rotherham in all competitions.

He has scored one goal and provided one assist during his time on the pitch but has been a regular feature of the first eleven all season in League One.

Fitness

Gore was unable to play versus Huddersfield Town last weekend and Rotherham boss, Matt Hamshaw, has claimed it is touch and go whether or not Gore will be fit for this weekend.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser about Gore’s injury he said, “it’s just a race against time, really, for Saturday.”

He continued to explain, “he failed a late fitness test last Friday morning, hence why he wasn’t involved against Huddersfield.”

In regard to the game against Bolton Wanderers tomorrow lunchtime the Millers’ boss said, “we’re giving it as long as we can to get the swelling down.”

Rotherham find themselves in the relegation zone in League One with 11 games of the season left.

Gore’s side are three points from safety and will certainly need the United man in top form to give themselves the best chance of survival.

Dan Gore 25/26 season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 33 1 1 2430

Source: transfermarkt.com

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social