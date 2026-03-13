Elliot Anderson: What United think about chances of signing City target

Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick has collected 19 points from a possible 24 since taking over from Ruben Amorim early in January.

United face Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday. A win against the fourth-placed side will solidify the Red Devils’ place in the top five

Still, uncertainty remains over Carrick’s future and INEOS are expected to wait until the end of the season to pick their permanent manager. However, the club’s hierarchy intend to ensure this process does not have any impact on their transfer business.

Manchester United hopeful of signing Elliot Anderson

According to ESPN, Manchester United are determined not to miss out on their priority transfer candidates. As such, “moves” are already “happening behind the scenes.”

It is believed United are heading into the summer window with “a clear requirement for two midfielders and a left winger.”

The Premier League giants’ top target to replace the departing Casemiro is Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, who is known for his athleticism and composure in possession.

It has been previously reported that Anderson is destined to end up at City, who have stepped up their efforts to sign the England international.

However, ESPN claims “there is still a belief within Old Trafford that the 23-year-old could be tempted to move to United.”

United are also keeping an eye on Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

Manchester United intend to sign new wide player

For the left flank, Patrick Dorgu, who was signed to play as a wing-back by Amorim, has emerged as an exciting option. However, United want to invest further in that area.

It is added that the Mancunians attempted to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in January, but eventually missed out on him to Manchester City, owing to their unwillingness to compete with the salary offered to the Ghanaian by the noisy neighbours.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are “leading” the race to sign Ivorian winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

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